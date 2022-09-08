FanDuel Named Official WNBA Sportsbook Partner

The partnership extension will include WNBA content across FanDuel properties, including its sportsbook and media platforms like FanDuel TV.

As the WNBA season nears its dramatic conclusion, the league is set to take an enormous step forward in the sports betting market.

The W announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with FanDuel on Thursday, with FanDuel now an official sportsbook parter for the league. FanDuel will also continue as a daily fantasy partner.

The sportsbook will now have the ability to use WNBA marks across its gaming platforms and activate around retail and online sports betting. After this season, FanDuel betting odds will be featured on select WNBA pages across its digital channels, and the two companies will collaborate on responsible gaming while working to protect the integrity of W games.

“Fans are seeking more ways to engage with our game, and FanDuel has been a great partner in growing their offering to meet that demand, as shown by our partnership renewal,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “In the seasons ahead, we look forward to building on this strong partnership and working with FanDuel to introduce increased offerings as part of our focus on new and innovative ways to drive fan engagement and enhance the fan experience.”

Those increased offerings come in the form of content integrations, including WNBA highlights available on FanDuel’s sportsbook and daily fantasy platforms starting next season. FanDuel will also get to use W footage in various platforms like its new FanDuel TV network and its OTT channel FanDuel+. Over the last year, the number of WNBA bets has increased 270%, with betting handle going up 101% across all FanDuel Sportsbook retail locations.

“FanDuel has made a concerted effort to support sports equity,” said Amy Howe, CEO of FanDuel Group. “We are tangibly acting to elevate female athletes and one important way to do that is growing strategic partnerships with an organization that is the true pioneer in the space – the WNBA. This new deal allows FanDuel to build and promote a true sports ecosystem around women’s professional basketball including highlights now on FanDuel TV.”