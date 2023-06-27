Check out this year’s very best FanDuel-powered Wimbledon predictions for the top players in the men’s singles field, including Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Taylor Fritz.

Ah, The Championships are upon us once again. Through July 16, the greatest names in tennis will hit the famous old lawns of the All England Club to duke it out for handsome trophies and generous heaps of Wimbledon prize money, as is tradition.

And as part of a somewhat newer tradition, bettors around the world will take a sprinkle or two in hopes of buying low on a breakout star, first-time champion, and/or the next great generational phenom of the game. Taking a look at the men’s singles draw — where Novak Djokovic aims to make it five titles in a row and eight overall at the iconic event — there’s a lot of tennis betting value to be had, and we’re determined to find it.

Check out our FanDuel-powered 2023 Wimbledon predictions below for the Djoker and fellow notables Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Taylor Fritz.

Wimbledon Predictions 2023

Novak Djokovic Prediction

It doesn’t matter if Novak Djokovic is past what is considered to be an athlete’s prime at 36 years of age or that amazing young talent keeps bursting onto the tennis scene. The guy knows how to win. He has now taken home the title in six of the last eight Grand Slam tournaments he has taken part in.

That includes last year’s Wimbledon when Djokovic came back from dropping the first set to win the match in each of the final three rounds. It’s hard to deny his greatness when looking at the fact that he has been the last one standing at each of the last four Wimbledon events.

Djokovic is halfway to winning the Grand Slam and he is back on a court where he has demolished the competition in the past. Overall, Djokovic owns a 86-10 record at Wimbledon. That’s enough to justify taking -165 odds to back Djokovic to win once again. He’s a heavy favorite for an obvious reason.

Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Predictions

Carlos Alcaraz put his name on the map when he won the 2022 U.S. Open in exciting fashion. It’s a victory that cements him as one of the biggest threats to Novak Djokovic given it shows he has the ability to outlast an entire field of pros. Keep in mind that Djokovic did not take part in that event, though.

Alcaraz has met Djokivic head-to-head on the court twice now, posting a 1-1 record on clay surfaces. That’s a matchup to dive into down the road. For now, Alcaraz has to focus on beating the opponents in front of him and lean on what carried him to a victory at the recent Queen’s Club Championships.

That victory served as the 20-year-old’s first title on grass, as he sports a 5-0 record on the surface in 2023 and a 12-3 record all-time. Alcaraz has improved his finish in his first two tries at Wimbledon and seeing another jump wouldn’t be surprising. Back him to win at +340 odds before it’s too late.

Jannik Sinner Prediction

Carlos Alcaraz is the name people are keeping an eye when it comes to who will be the next great star in men’s tennis, but Jannik Sinner is one guy seemingly flying under the radar. The 21-year-old has shown flashes of greatness and even gave Novak Djokovic all he could handle at Wimbledon in 2022.

The matter of the fact is that Sinner has yet to make it beyond the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam event, though. While he has not had any issues taking down his opponents in the first few rounds, he has yet to show that he can take down an established pro. That is concerning heading into London.

Sinner’s recent form does not bring about much confidence, either, as he has fallen to an unranked foe in each of his last two appearances. The Italian owns a 9-9 all-time record on grass and is someone to avoid when talking about potential champions. He just hasn’t reached that level quite yet.

Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Prediction

Daniil Medvedev has been steadily climbing up the men’s rankings over the last few years but has yet to find his footing when it comes to Wimbledon. In fact, it’s the only Grand Slam event in which he has yet to make it past the fourth round. The 27-year-old will look to buck that trend this time around.

Backing Medvedev to accomplish that feat is a risk in and of itself due to the struggles he has had in recent preparation for the tournament. He fell victim to an upset at both the Libema Open and Halle Open in the month of June. Of course, those events and Wimbledon are all played on a grass surface.

Those results come after Medvedev was shockingly eliminated in the first round of the 2023 French Open by Thiago Seyboth Wild. Nothing is going the Russian’s way right now, which makes him a player to avoid from a betting perspective. Medvedev needs to get back on track to be worth trusting.

Taylor Fritz Prediction

Taylor Fritz has always showcased the talent needed to be a great competitor, but he has only made it past the third round in two of his 27 career Grand Slam tournament appearances. His quarterfinal finish at Wimbledon last year has caused his odds to jump to an unexpected level this time around.

The 25-year-old had +11000 odds to win the French Open despite playing well on clay courts, but now has odds set at +2900 to win Wimbledon despite playing merely average on grass courts. Fritz has posted a 30-23 record on grass since 2016 and is a pedestrian 3-2 over his past two appearances.

Those losses came to unranked opponents at the Boss Open and Queen’s Club Championships in June. Fritz’s run last year is not enough to justify betting on him to make a deep run given he is still just 8-6 all-time at Wimbledon. He lines ups as someone only worth backing in the first few rounds.

Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon Predictions

Tennis enthusiasts wonder if Nick Kyrgios can replicate last year’s Wimbledon success. Few people expected him to reach the finals, which isn’t surprising considering his previous best finish came when he reached the 2014 quarterfinals. Only time will tell if he reaches those heights again.

Nevertheless, there’s still a risk that comes with backing Kyrgios to win his first-ever major title. Wimbledon 2022 was the first time that the 28-year-old veteran had ever reached the finals at a major tournament. In fact, he’s failed to make it beyond the third round in nine of his last 12 major appearances.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t hurt to put a few dollars on Kyrgios, especially at +3000 odds. There’s a good chance that he won’t come close to sniffing the finals again, but he showed last year that he can prove the doubters wrong.

Andy Murray Prediction

Andy Murray is an interesting case heading into Wimbledon 2022. On one hand, he’s won the major event twice and was also the runner-up once (2012). On the other, he hasn’t even reached the tournament’s quarterfinals since 2017, most recently suffering third- and second-round exits in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Murray hasn’t been trustworthy at a major tournament ever since he underwent two hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019. He hasn’t made it out of the third round in nearly six years, leaving doubt as to whether he has it in him to add another title to his collection.

At the end of the day, it’s best to pivot away from Andy Murray at Wimbledon. While a few dollars on a former champion at +3100 odds won’t hurt, recent history shows that he doesn’t have it in him to compete on tennis’ biggest stages anymore. He’ll likely win a few rounds, but expecting the veteran to go all the way is asking for too much.

Wimbledon Odds: 2023 Men’s Singles Draw

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 27, 2023.