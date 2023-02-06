Throughout this year’s F1 world championship campaign, Williams and drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant are teaming up with the beer brand to create special experiences for fans.

With less than a month until the 2023 edition of the Formula 1 world championship begins in Bahrain, Williams Racing announced a partnership Monday with Michelob ULTRA on Monday that will see the beer brand featured on its race cars throughout the F1 campaign.

In all four North American Grand Prix races this year — Miami, Montreal, Austin, and Las Vegas — Michelob ULTRA will also be featured on the racing suits of Williams drivers Alex Albon and American newcomer Logan Sargeant. The beer brand will also sponsor premier experiences for 21+ racing fans for these North American races, with Albon and Sargeant making in-person appearances and starring in branded digital content.

“The anticipation for this season is at an all-time high and we could not be more eager to enhance the off-track offering for 21+ fans with premium experiences,” James Bower, Williams Racing’s Commercial Director, said on the occasion.

Williams’ Michelob partnership reunites the iconic racing team with parent company Anheuser-Busch in their first sponsorship pact since the 2006 season.

“Formula 1 has an incredibly passionate fan base and continues to attract an influx of new fans, especially in the United States,” said Matt Davis, Anheuser-Busch’s head of US sports marketing and sponsorships. “We’re constantly evaluating ways to reach new fans and deliver world-class experiences in authentic, innovative and creative ways. This partnership with Williams Racing demonstrates the shared commitment of Anheuser-Busch and Williams Racing to grow the love of Formula 1 for fans around the country.”

After finishing 10th and last in the 2022 Constructors’ standings, Williams replaced Nicholas Latifi with Sargeant, a 22-year-old Floridian who will be F1’s first full-time American-born driver since 2007.

