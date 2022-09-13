Week 2 NFL Predictions & Picks 2022

If you’re hoping to make the best bets, our friends at FanDuel ran all the numbers and are coming in hot with Week 2 NFL picks and predictions for the biggest games.

Football is back, and it’s like it never left. A thrilling Week 1 is in the books that featured two overtime games, spirited comebacks, and more missed kicks than the SNKRS app. Now, we look ahead to another packed slate featuring a white-hot Chiefs–Chargers throwdown Thursday on Prime Video, Tom Brady and the Bucs taking on the division rival Saints, and a primetime renewal of an iconic NFC North rivalry that AR12 and the Packers very much need to win.

With that in mind, this is the perfect time for you to get sorted on the very best NFL bets for Week 2, so we called on our friends at FanDuel to provide a full rundown on the latest odds and projections.

Check out Boardroom’s compilation of the week’s most important games with our curated Week 2 NFL predictions and betting picks below.

2022 NFL Week 2 Predictions & Picks

Chargers vs. Chiefs (Sept. 15)

Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs stormed out of the gates in Week 1 to thump the Cardinals on the road — but why aren’t more fans talking about the Chargers? LA’s “other” team could emerge as a trendy dark horse this season sooner rather than later.

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel:

This head-to-head series has involved some thrillers over the last few years. In 2021, the Chargers shocked the Chiefs at Arrowhead when they earned an early season win by a score of 30-24. Kansas City then answered back in December when they emerged victorious in an overtime game, 34-28.

Overall, the Chargers are 3-13 straight up in their last 16 games against the Chiefs and Kansas City holds a 54-19 home record since 2013. Doubting the combination of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes is not something that has worked out very often. They’ll get the job done here, but it’ll take their best effort.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Prediction: Chiefs 31, Chargers 27

Buccaneers vs. Saints (Sept. 18)

Tom Brady’s first game following his very brief retirement started as a field goal-heavy slog, but his Bucs eventually pulled away as their defense suffocated the Cowboys. Is that enough momentum to prevent a three-game losing streak to the Saints?

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel:

It’s no secret that the Saints have dominated this head-to-head series as of late. New Orleans took Tampa Bay down twice in 2021 after splitting the season series in 2020 as well. This defense has gotten the better of quarterback Tom Brady, but the GOAT has a solid defense backing him up, too.

The Bucs did not let the Cowboys get anything going on offense in Week 1 and allowed a minuscule 3.8 yards per play. They also racked up four sacks and were constantly in the backfield. Not letting Jameis Winston get comfortable in the pocket will be the key to pulling off a crucial divisional win on the road.

Saints vs. Bucs Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Saints 17

Patriots vs. Steelers (Sept. 18)

The Patriots face question marks regarding franchise QB Mac Jones’ back injury, but they’ve got nothing on the Steelers, who have to make do without all-world edge man TJ Watt and backfield phenom Najee Harris.

As Devon Platana writes for TheDuel:

The Patriots looked worse than they have in a long time on Sunday. It’s hard to feel confident about them after mustering only 271 total yards of offense while holding the ball for only 27:30 and committing three turnovers.

The Steelers’ performance was far from perfect, but they still beat the reigning AFC champions. Yes, playing without TJ Watt and Najee Harris will be tough, but Pittsburgh should still keep things close as long as Mike Tomlin’s squad has the same competitive spirit as last week.

While I expect a better showing from New England, I think Pittsburgh will still have enough playmakers to take care of business.

Steelers vs. Patriots Prediction: Steelers 21, Patriots 18

Bears vs. Packers (Sept. 18)

Who is Aaron Rodgers supposed to throw to out here? The Bears finished strong to seal a Week 1 win over the 49ers, so the Pack will need to figure something out quick if they don’t want to lose even more ground in the NFC North.

As Devon Platana writes for TheDuel:

Rodgers looked absolutely lost without former No. 1 wideout Davante Adams in Week 1. It didn’t help that the banged-up offensive line allowed him to get sacked four times. It just didn’t look like the Green Bay offense that fans have come to know over the years and if things don’t change, beating the Bears won’t be as easy as the odds imply.

Did the Bears look like contenders last week? No, but they played solid football in the second half, outscoring the 49ers by a score of 19-3. With Green Bay dealing with several notable injuries, the door is open for Chicago to make things closer than expected.

At the end of the day, I expect Rodgers to figure things out and lead the Packers to a win. The final score will be closer than expected, but I’m confident in the man who’s won six straight games against the Bears, as well as 22 of his 27 career meetings against the NFC North rival.

Packers vs. Bears Prediction: Packers 23, Bears 17

Titans vs. Bills (Sept. 19)

The Buffalo Bills saw they were preseason Super Bowl betting favorites and quickly made a statement on the road against the defending champion Rams to open the season. The Titans, meanwhile, found a way to hand a win to the New York Giants. There’s really nothing more to say after that, is there?

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel:

It’s hard to back anyone to defeat the Bills at this point. Their roster is stacked at nearly every position and now they get to play in front of their passionate home crowd. Buffalo has posted a 13-4 record at Highmark Stadium since the start of 2021 and averaged 28.4 points per game at home last year.

Buffalo looked unstoppable on defense in the season opener and forced quarterback Matthew Stafford to make throws he didn’t want to make. That does not bode well for Ryan Tannehill, who threw for zero touchdowns and one interception against the Bills in 2021. Buffalo will roll at home.

Bills vs. Titans Prediction: Bills 31, Titans 17

Vikings vs. Eagles (Sept. 19)

Justin Jefferson and the Vikings made the Packers look quaint in Week 1, while the Eagles survived a surprise shootout on the road against Detroit. With enough luck, more fireworks are in store under the lights Monday night on ABC.

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel to cap off our Week 2 NFL predictions:

This game is slated as a pick ’em for a reason. Both of these teams feature dynamic QB-WR duos and defenses capable of making big plays. That is why the support of the crowd will play such a big role in this matchup. Philadelphia has posted an 8-2 record in its last 10 home games against Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson ran wild in Week 1, so it’ll be up to cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry to keep him under control on Monday night. If they can succeed in that task, the Eagles should be able to get into the end zone enough times to earn a close win. A late field goal by kicker Jake Elliott will seal it.

Eagles vs. Vikings Prediction: Eagles 31, Vikings 28

