Week 17 NFL picks and predictions for the biggest games.

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season brought another overtime victory feather to Tom Brady’s necessarily sizable cap and a head coach sacking in the form of Nathaniel Hackett. His now-former Denver Broncos were pulverized into a fine powder by a turn-back-the-clock game from (*Googles quickly*) Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, an achievement all the more impressive due to the well-traveled, world-weary QB being only 27 years old.

Suffice it to say that as the playoff picture takes shape in the most merciless of fashions, it’s time to make some early 2023 resolutions and get ourselves set to make the very best NFL bets for a Week 17 that includes a delectable New Year’s Day slate.

For the best possible preparation, we summoned our friends at FanDuel for a full expert overview based on the latest odds and projections for Cowboys-Titans, Dolphins-Patriots, Steelers-Ravens, Bills-Bengals, and more.

Check out Boardroom’s overview of the week’s most important games with our craftsman-curated Week 17 NFL predictions and betting picks below.

2022-23 NFL Week 17 Predictions & Picks

Cowboys vs. Titans (Dec. 29)

The Cowboys are out here for style points knowing that they don’t control their own destiny in the NFC East. The Titans are hoping that the Malik Willis era can actually be a thing that exists. It may be a blowout on the scoreboard, but there are other narratives in play here that could resonate for years to come.

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel to kick off our Week 17 NFL predictions:

With quarterback Ryan Tannehill being ruled out for the rest of the season, there isn’t much of a reason to like the Titans. After all, they just lost to the worst team in football last week and now face a Cowboys team that just defeated the league-leading Eagles. Sure, Philadelphia was without Jalen Hurts, but there’s no denying that momentum is on Dallas’ side after that massive victory.

Titans rookie QB Malik Willis will likely have a tough time on Thursday as well. On top of allowing the 11th-fewest passing yards (202.5), the Cowboys’ defenders have accumulated the third-most sacks (49) and are tied for the fifth-most interceptions (14).

I also don’t see how the Titans can stop the Cowboys’ high-flying offense. Dallas has scored an average of 38.8 points in its last four games, whereas Tennessee has surrendered 34-plus in two of its last four outings. Unless the Titans have their best performance of the season, this could get ugly fast.

Back the Cowboys winning without breaking a sweat.

Titans vs. Cowboys Prediction: Cowboys 38, Titans 17

Dolphins vs. Patriots (Jan. 1)

The Pats are a game back of the final AFC playoff spot. The team holding down that real estate? Your Miami Dolphins.

No pressure, boys.

As Tyler Maher writes at TheDuel:

Both of these teams have been unlucky lately, as the Dolphins have lost three straight games by six points or less while both of the Patriots‘ last two losses went down to the wire.

Miami could be at a significant disadvantage this week if Tua Tagovailoa is unable to suit up, however. He’s currently in concussion protocol and may not be able to play if he isn’t cleared in time, which would thrust Teddy Bridgewater back into a starting role.

A rusty Bridgewater wouldn’t be a recipe for success against a tough New England defense that’s given up the fifth-fewest points and eighth-fewest yards this year. The Dolphins have also had significant issues playing in the cold weather lately, going 0-4 in December.

The Patriots nearly upset the Cincinnati Bengals last week and should be able to grind out a divisional win this week, regardless of whether Tua plays or not.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Prediction: Patriots 21, Dolphins 17

Saints vs. Eagles (Jan. 1)

The Philadelphia Eagles have soared all season long — even when Gardner Minshew’s mustache took centerstage in place of MVP-level quarterback Jalen Hurts, which is saying something. That’s an inconvenient truth for the Saints.

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:

Momentum might be on the Saints’ side, but I don’t like their chances this weekend. New Orleans has six wins on the season and not one of them came against a team that’s above .500 entering Week 17. Needless to say, it’s hard to imagine Dennis Allen’s team knocking off a Super Bowl contender.

After all, even with Gardner Minshew in for Hurts, the Eagles still put up 34 points against a strong Cowboys defense last week. There’s also a decent-sized chance that Hurts plays this week after NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the QB is only day-to-day with a shoulder sprain.

Additionally, the Saints have only scored an average of 10.8 points in their last four road games, whereas the Eagles are averaging 30.0 PPG at Lincoln Financial Field this season. With Philadelphia being a notoriously difficult place to play for visiting teams, I don’t see New Orleans’ luck changing on Sunday.

Eagles vs. Saints Prediction: Eagles 28, Saints 18

Broncos vs. Chiefs (Jan. 1)

I guess Nathaniel couldn’t Hackett.

Thank you, thank you. Way too kind, this crowd.

As Larry Rupp writes at TheDuel:

This is one of the biggest mismatches on the Week 17 slate. The Chiefs are fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and are averaging 29.2 points per game (No. 2 in NFL). The Broncos have already been eliminated from postseason contention and are averaging 15.5 points per game (No. 32 in NFL).

Keep in mind Kansas City has also dominated this AFC West rivalry as of late. It has won 14 straight games against Denver dating back to the 2015 NFL season. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing at an MVP level, even a veteran Denver pass defense stands no chance on Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos have lost 10 of their last 11 road games, so I’ll take the Chiefs with confidence here.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 14

Vikings vs. Packers (Jan. 1)

The Minnesota Vikings are still within striking distance of the Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The 7-8 Packers aren’t out of it — the final playoff spot in the NFC entering Week 17 belongs to the 7-7-1 Commanders — but they have zero margin for error. There are worse consolation prizes than playing a modest spoiler as it relates to postseason byes, however.

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel:

Many NFL fans had this game circled as a potential blowout a few weeks ago. That was before the Packers won three straight games against the Bears, Rams and Dolphins to get back in the playoff picture. This one could go either way as players’ wills to win will be tested in Wisconsin’s cold weather.

Lambeau Field provides a noticeable home-field advantage when the temperatures start to drop, but it’s nothing the Vikings haven’t dealt with before. Quarterback Kirk Cousins averages 271.7 passing yards and owns a 6:3 touchdown to interception ratio in three games played at the storied stadium.

Minnesota has won four of its last five road games, too, so back the Vikings to earn a season sweep.

Vikings vs. Packers Prediction: Vikings 28, Packers 24

Steelers vs. Ravens (Jan. 1)

The only thing keeping Baltimore out of first place in the AFC North? An outrageous seven-game win streak by the Bengals that remains active. Meanwhile, the Steelers are running out of time to get back into the postseason picture, but aren’t eliminated yet.

As Devon Platana writes for TheDuel:

While it’s still too early to tell if the Ravens will have Lamar Jackson (knee) back under center this week, it won’t really matter. After all, Baltimore already defeated the Steelers, 16-14, back in Week 14 without Jackson and there’s no reason to believe why backup QB Tyler Huntley can’t lead the home team to another victory.

Sure, the Steelers have won three straight road games, but those wins came against the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts: all sub-.500 teams. Pittsburgh is currently 0-4 straight up on the road against teams with winning records (as of Week 17) while also owning the seventh-worst scoring margin in away games this season (minus-6.8).

With a loss eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention, look for a motivated Ravens squad to get the job done in Baltimore.

Ravens vs. Steelers Prediction: Ravens 19, Steelers 13

Bills vs. Bengals (Jan. 2)

Monday Night Football snagging the best matchup of the weekend by far? Sounds like a proper sendoff for Year One of Buck and Aikman on ESPN, as all 32 teams will play their Week 18 contests on Sunday, Jan. 8. So, are we in store for a back-and-forth shootout in Cincy that portends a playoff battle to come?

As Devon Platana writes for TheDuel to cap off our Week 17 NFL predictions:

Winning at Paycor Stadium has been tough for visiting teams, but if any squad can get the win in Cincinnati, it’s the Bills. They’re one of the best road teams in the NFL, averaging 25.8 points (No. 5), 392.8 total yards (No. 3) and a plus-7.8 scoring margin in away matchups this season.

I also like the Bills’ chances of getting stops when they matter the most. They hold opponents to a 37.9% third-down conversion percentage (No. 11) while the Bengals have held the opposition to a 39.8% rate. While that’s not the biggest difference, it’s worth noting that the Patriots converted on 46.2% of third downs against Cincinnati.

The Bills also average 1.6 takeaways per game (T-No. 4) and have generated 39 sacks thus far (No. 11), proving that it will be a rough day for Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense. As long as Buffalo’s defenders can take advantage of any Cincinnati miscues, the Bills should win this one.

Bengals vs. Bills Prediction: Bills 31, Bengals 28

