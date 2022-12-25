How Much Could A Tom Brady Contract Extension Be Worth?

Will Tom Brady stick it out for another season or two on the field? Or will he cash in in the booth? (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers QB has multiple options when it comes to his future — both on and off the field. Boardroom projects a potential extension for the 45-year-old.

Throughout the course of his illustrious football career, Tom Brady has taken respective pay cuts for his teams to have the flexibility to build around him. Even so, he’s still made $333.9 million in career earnings since 2000.

Brady’s 45 years old and still capable of being an elite starting QB in the NFL. But again, there’s an emphasis on his age regarding a long-term deal. That’s not to mention that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers declined each year since winning the Super Bowl his first year there in 2020.

With seven Super Bowl rings to his name, there isn’t much more for Terrific Tom to accomplish. As he contemplates his future, let’s take a look at what he can bring in — on or off the field.

What is Tom Brady’s 2023 Market Value?

Spotrac determines its own market value estimates based on a player’s age, contract status, and statistical production. It doesn’t take into account wins, awards, or playoff performance, but it’s a useful measuring stick when comparing other players’ contracts.

In Brady’s case, he’d still be one of the highest-paid QBs at 45 years old.

Projecting the size of a Tom Brady contract extension

By Spotrac’s estimates, another TB12 contract extension is pegged at two years and $81,785,760 . That would rank No. 14 in the NFL in terms of total value behind Ryan Tannehill.

. That would rank in the NFL in terms of total value behind Ryan Tannehill. His average annual salary is projected at $40,892,880, which would rank seventh— one spot behind Josh Allen.

Comparable QBs by Value

PLAYER YRS TOTAL AAV AGE (SIGNED) Matthew Stafford 4 $160M $40M 34 Derek Carr 3 $121.5M $40.5M 31 Kirk Cousins 1 $35M $35M 33 Aaron Rodgers 3 $150.8M $50.3M 38 Averages 2.8 $116.8M $42.4M 34

Brady is an outlier in nearly every category. We don’t anticipate a long-term contract. He’s seven years older than when Rodgers signed his deal, and his projected AAV might be higher than the market indicates because frankly, he sets his own market. It’s Tom Brady.

What Could A Broadcasting Deal Look Like?

Brady is reportedly in line for a HUGE payday as an NFL broadcaster for FOX Sports when he officially calls it quits. This past May, the NY Post reported that the seven-time champion will join FOX as a lead analyst, which was later confirmed by the network. The deal would pay him $375 million over 10 years for an average salary of $37.5 million per year. Here’s how that compares to eventual broadcaster counterparts:

Tony Romo became the highest-paid NFL analyst with CBS on a 10-year, $180 million contract ($18M AAV).

($18M AAV). Troy Aikman signed a five-year deal with ESPN worth $90 million ($18 million AAV).

Joe Buck also agreed to a five-year deal with ESPN worth between $60 million and $75 million.

Brady would be at the top of the totem pole if and when he decides to join the booth. But then you have Greg Olsen, who Brady would replace, telling him to go enjoy his life — probably half-joking, half-serious.

“I was like, ‘You know, Tom, this TV shit sucks,'” said Olsen, explaining a recent conversation he had with Brady. “‘Don’t even worry about it. I’ll handle it. I’ll deal with all the bullshit. You just keep playing, go be a model, do whatever; you have a thousand things you could do.’ And he got a kick out of it, and we laughed.”

Life Outside Football

Brady has an endless investment portfolio, so we’re going to list some of the more recent ones in the past year.

We don’t know what’s next for Tom — another year on the field, taking his talents to the booth, just chillin’ at home while enjoying life and keeping an eye on his investment portfolio — but whatever it is, we expect it to be terrific.

Read More: