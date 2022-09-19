The upcoming PGA Tour NFT collections will “highlight the most talented golfers in the world and their role in the sport’s history.”

Call it “par 3 meets Web3.”

The PGA Tour is teaming up with Tom Brady’s Autograph on a long-term deal to create a digital collectibles platform celebrating golf’s all-time great moments, the companies announced Monday. Collectibles will be derived from PGA Tour competition video, data, imagery, and other areas with a chance to collect and own NFTs of the bigest names in the game from the most recent FedEx Cup season, as well as the PGA’s vast archives.



“The PGA Tour is excited to work with Autograph to offer digital collectibles that highlight the most talented golfers in the world and their role in the sport’s history,” said Len Brown, the PGA Tour’s Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President of Licensing. “The tour is continuously looking for innovative ways to engage fans to bring them closer to the game and their favorite players, so we’re thrilled to start building the future of golf fandom with the Autograph team.”

Collectors will also have a chance to earn rewards with both digital and physical utility, including in-person and on-site experiences.

“We are thrilled to expand our roster of iconic partners with the addition of the PGA Tour as our first professional league,” said Richard Rosenblatt, Autograph’s co-founder and Co-chairman of the Board. “Over the last year, we have defined the future of fandom by leveraging NFT technology to bring fans closer to the icons they love across sports, music and entertainment and each other. We look forward to unlocking new potential and offering our community exclusive access to the PGA Tour team through this partnership.”

The first PGA Tour NFT collection is slated to launch early next year.

“I’m very excited to be a part of this next chapter with Autograph and the PGA Tour,” said Tiger Woods, who sits on Autograph’s Board of Advisors. “Enhancing the golf world with NFTs will create a connection between us as players and the fans.”