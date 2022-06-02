Get set for Boston and the Bay battling it out for the NBA championship with the latest betting odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Just like that, it’s down to two. On Thursday night, two of the most successful franchises in basketball history begin their clash for another Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2022 NBA Finals: The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics may have just one championship ring since 1986, but nobody should be happy to face them, what with the sweltering defense Ime Udoka has them playing and the scoring punch of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Meanwhile, the Warriors, famously winners of three titles in four years from 2015-18, are simply daring you to underestimate them for a change.

With that in mind, let’s roll through the latest Warriors vs. Celtics betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for the 2022 NBA Finals.

Warriors vs. Celtics Betting Odds: 2022 NBA Finals

Odds to Win 2022 NBA Championship

Golden State Warriors: -160

Boston Celtics: +135

Odds to Win NBA Finals MVP

Stephen Curry (GSW): -115

Jayson Tatum (BOS): +175

Jaylen Brown (BOS): +1100

Klay Thompson (GSW): +2200

Draymond Green (GSW): +2200

Marcus Smart (BOS): +4100

NBA Finals Leading Scorer Odds

Odds refer to points per game, not total points scored.

Jayson Tatum (BOS): -110

Stephen Curry (GSW): +130

Jaylen Brown (BOS): +650

Klay Thompson (GSW): +3400

Andrew Wiggins (GSW): +9500

Jordan Poole (GSW): +9500

Series Total Games Odds

4 games: +650

5 games: +250

6 games: +190

7 games: +185

Series Correct Score Odds

Warriors 4-0: +1100

Warriors 4-1: +430

Warriors 4-2: +500

Warriors 4-3: +350

Celtics 4-3: +600

Celtics 4-2: +440

Celtics 4-1: +850

Celtics 4-0: +1500