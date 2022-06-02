Get set for Boston and the Bay battling it out for the NBA championship with the latest betting odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Just like that, it’s down to two. On Thursday night, two of the most successful franchises in basketball history begin their clash for another Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2022 NBA Finals: The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.
The Celtics may have just one championship ring since 1986, but nobody should be happy to face them, what with the sweltering defense Ime Udoka has them playing and the scoring punch of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Meanwhile, the Warriors, famously winners of three titles in four years from 2015-18, are simply daring you to underestimate them for a change.
With that in mind, let’s roll through the latest Warriors vs. Celtics betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for the 2022 NBA Finals.
Warriors vs. Celtics Betting Odds: 2022 NBA Finals
Odds to Win 2022 NBA Championship
Golden State Warriors: -160
Boston Celtics: +135
Odds to Win NBA Finals MVP
Stephen Curry (GSW): -115
Jayson Tatum (BOS): +175
Jaylen Brown (BOS): +1100
Klay Thompson (GSW): +2200
Draymond Green (GSW): +2200
Marcus Smart (BOS): +4100
NBA Finals Leading Scorer Odds
Odds refer to points per game, not total points scored.
Jayson Tatum (BOS): -110
Stephen Curry (GSW): +130
Jaylen Brown (BOS): +650
Klay Thompson (GSW): +3400
Andrew Wiggins (GSW): +9500
Jordan Poole (GSW): +9500
Series Total Games Odds
4 games: +650
5 games: +250
6 games: +190
7 games: +185
Series Correct Score Odds
Warriors 4-0: +1100
Warriors 4-1: +430
Warriors 4-2: +500
Warriors 4-3: +350
Celtics 4-3: +600
Celtics 4-2: +440
Celtics 4-1: +850
Celtics 4-0: +1500