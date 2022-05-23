The Celtics star and sneaker designer Sierato appear on a special episode of Overtime’s “Trick My Kicks” to design a new shoe ahead of the blockbuster film’s May 27 release

The original Top Gun movie starring Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer came out in 1986, so introducing the ’80s action classic to a new generation is a major priority for Paramount when Top Gun: Maverick debuts in theaters on Friday, May 27.

That’s why Paramount and Overtime partnered on programming designed to reach a younger demographic, highlighted by a special episode of the lifestyle series “Trick My Kicks” starring Top Gun: Maverick actor Jay Ellis, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, and Overtime talent. Overtime sneaker designer Sierato will design a Top Gun-themed sneaker on the show, including an element in which Big Deuce himself will be featured on the back of the shoe. There will be 16 themed sneakers designed for Overtime talent and influencers, with seven available as part of an exclusive kicks drop with Paramount.

Other elements of the partnership include screenings of the film throughout the week hosted by Overtime talent and athletes, where they’ll be attending the premiere on a San Diego aircraft carrier and creating content throughout the proceedings.

It all comes at an exciting time for Overtime. The organization recently released the rosters for its high school seven-on-seven football league, OT7, which launches next month in Las Vegas. Its 18 teams will include 19 five-star prospects, including 2023 No. 1 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and No. 1 defensive back Cormani McClain, over 50 four-star prospects, and over 70 three-star prospects.