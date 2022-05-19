May 19, 2022
Cam Newton is one of the key backers of OT7, the innovative 7-on-7 football league from Overtime. (Photo via Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
STUDENT ATHLETES

OT7: First Rosters Revealed for Overtime’s 7-on-7 Football League

By Sam Dunn
May 19, 2022
Over 70 4- and 5-star recruits will take part in the inaugural season of OT7, including 2023 No. 1 QB Jadyn Davis.

In June out in Las Vegas, the world of prep football welcomes a new and innovative player — OT7, a seven-on-seven amateur competition founded by Overtime and backed by former NFL MVP Cam Newton will feature a long list of elite-level prospects split into 18 teams.

On Thursday, OT7 made its first roster reveal, and much like big sister basketball program Overtime Elite, this is a star-studded affair. All told, OT7 boasts:

  • 19 5-star prospects
    • Includes 2023’s No. 1 QB Jadyn Davis, No. 1 WR Brandon Inniss, and No. 1 DB Cormani Mcclain, plus 2024 No. 1 WR Jeremiah Smith
  • Over 50 4-star prospects
  • Over 70 3-star prospects

The full, finalized list each team’s participating players is still to come — but for now, let’s roll through the highlights and get to know the OT7 rosters.

OT7 Football Teams

  • 24K
  • C1N (launched by Cam Newton)
  • Carolina Stars
  • Defcon1
  • Deviated Dreamers (launched by New Orleans Saints All-Pro LB Demario Davis)
  • Fast Houston 7×7
  • Hustle Inc.
  • Level 82
  • Louisiana Bootleggers
  • Miami Immortals
  • Midwest Boom
  • Premium LA
  • SFE
  • SMSB
  • Team Toa
  • Trillion Boys
  • Tucson Turf

OT7 Roster Overview

Curated player list updated as of May 19. Not to be considered final.

2023 5-star recruits
  • QB Jaden Rashada (Miami Immortals)
  • ATH Samuel M’Pemba (Miami Immortals)
  • QB Malachi Nelson (SFE)
  • WR Brandon Inniss (SFE)
  • ATH Makai Lemon (SFE)
  • DB Cormani McClain (SFE)
2024 5-star recruits
  • DB Charles Lester III (24K)
  • QB Jadyn Davis (Carolina Stars)
  • DB Zaquan Patterson (Defcon1)
  • WR Ryan Wingo (Fast Houston 7×7)
  • QB Derek Lagway (Fast Houston 7×7)
  • ATH Khalil Bolden (Hustle Inc.)
  • DB Desmond Ricks (Miami Immortals)
  • DB Peyton Woodyard (Premium LA)
  • ATH Joshisa Trader (SFE)
  • WR Jeremiah Smith (SFE)
