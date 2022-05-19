OT7: First Rosters Revealed for Overtime’s 7-on-7 Football League

Over 70 4- and 5-star recruits will take part in the inaugural season of OT7, including 2023 No. 1 QB Jadyn Davis.

In June out in Las Vegas, the world of prep football welcomes a new and innovative player — OT7, a seven-on-seven amateur competition founded by Overtime and backed by former NFL MVP Cam Newton will feature a long list of elite-level prospects split into 18 teams.

On Thursday, OT7 made its first roster reveal, and much like big sister basketball program Overtime Elite, this is a star-studded affair. All told, OT7 boasts:

19 5-star prospects Includes 2023’s No. 1 QB Jadyn Davis, No. 1 WR Brandon Inniss, and No. 1 DB Cormani Mcclain, plus 2024 No. 1 WR Jeremiah Smith

5-star prospects Over 50 4-star prospects

4-star prospects Over 70 3-star prospects

The full, finalized list each team’s participating players is still to come — but for now, let’s roll through the highlights and get to know the OT7 rosters.

OT7 Football Teams

24K

C1N (launched by Cam Newton)

(launched by Cam Newton) Carolina Stars

Defcon1

Deviated Dreamers (launched by New Orleans Saints All-Pro LB Demario Davis)

(launched by New Orleans Saints All-Pro LB Demario Davis) Fast Houston 7×7

Hustle Inc.

Level 82

Louisiana Bootleggers

Miami Immortals

Midwest Boom

Premium LA

SFE

SMSB

Team Toa

Trillion Boys

Tucson Turf

OT7 Roster Overview

Curated player list updated as of May 19. Not to be considered final.

2023 5-star recruits

QB Jaden Rashada (Miami Immortals)

(Miami Immortals) ATH Samuel M’Pemba (Miami Immortals)

(Miami Immortals) QB Malachi Nelson (SFE)

(SFE) WR Brandon Inniss (SFE)

(SFE) ATH Makai Lemon (SFE)

(SFE) DB Cormani McClain (SFE)

2024 5-star recruits