OT7: First Rosters Revealed for Overtime’s 7-on-7 Football League

Over 70 4- and 5-star recruits will take part in the inaugural season of OT7, including 2023 No. 1 QB Jadyn Davis.
In June out in Las Vegas, the world of prep football welcomes a new and innovative player — OT7, a seven-on-seven amateur competition founded by Overtime and backed by former NFL MVP Cam Newton will feature a long list of elite-level prospects split into 18 teams.
On Thursday, OT7 made its first roster reveal, and much like big sister basketball program Overtime Elite, this is a star-studded affair. All told, OT7 boasts:
- 19 5-star prospects
- Includes 2023’s No. 1 QB Jadyn Davis, No. 1 WR Brandon Inniss, and No. 1 DB Cormani Mcclain, plus 2024 No. 1 WR Jeremiah Smith
- Over 50 4-star prospects
- Over 70 3-star prospects
The full, finalized list each team’s participating players is still to come — but for now, let’s roll through the highlights and get to know the OT7 rosters.
OT7 Football Teams
- 24K
- C1N (launched by Cam Newton)
- Carolina Stars
- Defcon1
- Deviated Dreamers (launched by New Orleans Saints All-Pro LB Demario Davis)
- Fast Houston 7×7
- Hustle Inc.
- Level 82
- Louisiana Bootleggers
- Miami Immortals
- Midwest Boom
- Premium LA
- SFE
- SMSB
- Team Toa
- Trillion Boys
- Tucson Turf
OT7 Roster Overview
Curated player list updated as of May 19. Not to be considered final.
2023 5-star recruits
- QB Jaden Rashada (Miami Immortals)
- ATH Samuel M’Pemba (Miami Immortals)
- QB Malachi Nelson (SFE)
- WR Brandon Inniss (SFE)
- ATH Makai Lemon (SFE)
- DB Cormani McClain (SFE)
2024 5-star recruits
- DB Charles Lester III (24K)
- QB Jadyn Davis (Carolina Stars)
- DB Zaquan Patterson (Defcon1)
- WR Ryan Wingo (Fast Houston 7×7)
- QB Derek Lagway (Fast Houston 7×7)
- ATH Khalil Bolden (Hustle Inc.)
- DB Desmond Ricks (Miami Immortals)
- DB Peyton Woodyard (Premium LA)
- ATH Joshisa Trader (SFE)
- WR Jeremiah Smith (SFE)
