Overtime Elite Roster 2022-23

Breaking down the full list of Overtime Elite players for the innovative basketball program’s second season, including 2024 No. 1 overall recruit Naas Cunningham

After recently completing its first season, Overtime Elite is already hard at work on its next class.

In addition to returning 20 players from the 2021-2022 campaign, the Atlanta-based, first-of-its-kind initiative meant to provide 16- to 18-year-old boys a new path to pro basketball announced on April 25 that it’s signing forward Naasir Cunningham, ESPN’s top-ranked player in the high school class of 2024. While OTE players are offered a six-figure salary as part of a year-round program providing mentorship, educational resources, and NIL opportunities, Cunningham will reportedly be the first player to forgo a salary to maintain college eligibility.

MAJOR NEWS 🚨



Naas Cunningham is OFFICIALLY a member of the family 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qMCKJDH3Hl — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) April 25, 2022

“To be elite, you have to want to compete against the best, and that is exactly why Naasir has chosen to join Overtime Elite,” said Kevin Ollie, OTE’s head coach and director of player development. “Naas is that rare athlete that is not only blessed with talent, but also innate leadership qualities, and a relentless desire to get better. We can’t wait to welcome him to Atlanta and to get to work.”

The inaugural Overtine Elite roster consisted of 27 players divided into three teams of nine coached by Ryan Gomes, Tim Fanning, and Dave Leitao. Team Elite took the first title by beating Team OTE 52-45 in the 3rd game of the best-of-three finals. A source tells Boardroom that Overtime is looking to increase that number to 30, or three teams of 10.

“Before I knew his name, rank, or background, Naasir was one of the first prospects I evaluated upon joining OTE,” said Tim Fuller, Overtime Elite’s Vice President of Recruiting and Player Personnel. “I saw his lightning speed in transition, ability to slash and score in tight spaces, and soft touch on his jump shot and knew he would be a great fit for Overtime Elite. His elite talent and his phenomenal support system in his father Erik and his mom Felicia will be great additions to our OTE family.”

Here are the other 20 players confirmed for next season’s Overtime Elite roster, as well as their key stats from last season.

Overtime Elite Players for 2022-23 Season

Izan Almansa

Position: Power forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Home town: Murcia, Spain

Previous team: Real Madrid Cadete A

High school class: N/A

Date signed: 5 Aug. 2021

Playing for Team OTE last season, Almansa averaged 6.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game 50.4% shooting from two-point range and 36.4% shooting from three-point range. Spent two seasons playing for Real Madrid’s B team in the EBA League.

Matt Bewley

Position: Power forward

Height : 6-foot-9

Home town: Orlando, Florida

Previous team: West Oaks Academy (Florida)

High school class: 2023

Date signed: 21 May 2021

Playing for Team OTE last season, Bewley averaged 12.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game on 60.7% shooting from two-point range. He and his twin brother Ryan were OTE’s first-ever signings.

Ryan Bewley

Position: Power forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Home town: Orlando, Florida

Previous team: West Oaks Academy (Florida)

High school class: 2023

Date signed: 21 May 2021

Playing for Team Elite last season, Bewley averaged 6.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game on 57.9% shooting from two-point range. Both he and Matt were five-star recruits out of high school before joining the Overtime Elite roster.

Malik Bowman

Position: Small forward/power forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Home town: Washington, DC

Previous team: Bishop Walsh High School (Maryland)

High school class: 2023

Date signed: 31 Aug. 2021

Playing for Team Overtime last season, Bowman averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He was ESPN’s 28th-ranked national recruit in the class of 2023 before joining the Overtime Elite roster.

TJ Clark

Position: Shooting guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Home town: Covington, Georgia

Previous team: Newton High School (Georgia)

High school class: 2022

Date signed: 4 Sept. 2021

Playing for Team OTE last season, Clark averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Clark scored an OTE-high 16 against Word of God.

De’Vontes Cobbs

Position: Shooting guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Home town: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Previous team: Eduprize School (Arizona)

High school class: 2022

Date signed: 31 Aug. 2021

Playing for Team OTE last season, Cobbs averaged 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 51.6% shooting from two-point range. He won a Wisconsin high school state championship playing for former NBA star Mike Bibby.

Naas Cunningham

Position: Small forward

Height: 6-foot-7

Home town: West Orange, New Jersey

Previous team: Gill St. Bernard’s School (New Jersey)

High school class: 2024

Date signed: 25 April 2022

The consensus No. 1 player in the class of 2024, Cunningham arrives at OTE after turning down offers from elite college programs like Duke and defending national champion Kansas. He averaged 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds as a sophomore

Lewis Duarte

Position: Point guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Place of origin: Dominican Republic

Previous team: Victory Christian Center School (North Carolina)

High school class: 2022

Date signed: 13 Oct. 2021

Playing for Team Overtime last season, Duarte averaged 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game on 62.5% shooting from two-point range. He’s the cousin of Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte.

Jazian Gortman

Position: Point guard

Height: 6-foot-1

Home town: Columbia, South Carolina

Previous team: WJ Keenan High School (South Carolina)

High school class: 2022

Date signed: 11 Aug. 2021



Playing for Team Overtime last season, Gortman averaged 12.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game on 50 percent shooting from two-point range. He’s a projected second-round pick in ESPN’s 2023 NBA mock draft.

Bryce Griggs

Position: Point guard

Height: 6-foot-2

Home town: Missouri City, Texas

Previous team: Hightower High School (Texas)

High school class: 2022

Date signed: 13 Aug. 2021

Playing for Team Elite last season, Griggs averaged 12.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. He was a four-star high school prospect before choosing OTE.

Jah Jackson

Position: Center

Height: 7 feet

Home town: San Diego, California

Previous team: IMG Academy (Florida)

High school class: 2023

Date signed: 4 Sept. 2021



Playing for Team Elite last season, Jackson averaged 4.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game on 63.8% shooting from two-point range. He was an AAU teammate of Bronny James for the North Coast Blue Chips.

Jalen Lewis

Position: Power forward/center

Height: 6-foot-10

Home town: Oakland, California

Previous team: Bishop O’Dowd (California)

High school class: 2023

Date signed: 10 July 2021



Playing for Team OTE, Lewis averaged 7.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Was one of three OTE players, along with Matt Bewley and Bryson Warren, to be invited and compete in USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamp from April 1-3 in New Orleans during men’s Final Four weekend.

Jaylen Martin

Position: Small forward

Height: 6-foot-6

Home town: Tallahassee, Florida

Previous team: Florida State University School

High school class: 2022

Date signed: 4 Sept. 2021



Playing for Team Elite last season, Martin averaged 6.9 points and 2.5 points per game on 57.9% shooting from two-point range. Scored 20 points in just his second-ever OTE game.

Nathan Missia-Dio

Position: Power forward

Height: 6-foot-6

Place of origin: Belgium

Previous team: Limoges CSP (France)

High school class: N/A

Date signed: 2 July 2021

Playing for Team Overtime last season, Missia-Dio averaged 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He played for Belgium’s under-18 national team and was at the training camp for its senior national team in 2021.

Alex Sarr

Position: Power forward

Height : 6-foot-10

Home town: Bordeaux, France

Previous team: Real Madrid (Spain)

High school class: N/A

Date signed: 1 July 2021

Playing for Team Overtime last season, Sarr averaged 6.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game on 59.5% shooting from two-point range. He spent time with Real Madrid’s youth team and is the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder reserve center Olivier Sarr.

Tyler Smith

Position: Power forward

Height: 6-foot-10

Home town: Richmond, Texas

Previous team: George Bush High School (Texas)

High school class: 2023

Date signed: 23 Aug. 2021

Playing for Team OTE last season, Smith averaged 9.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game on 52.5% shooting from two-point range and 36.2% from three-point range. He was ESPN’s eighth-ranked national recruit in the high school class of 2023.

Tudor Somacescu

Position: Point guard

Height: 6-foot-2

Place of origin: Romania

Previous team: Sierra Canyon School (California)

High school class: 2024

Date signed: 20 July 2021



Playing for Team Overtime last season, Somacescu averaged 2.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He was formerly Bronny James‘ teammate at Sierra Canyon in LA.

Ausar Thompson

Position: Shooting guard

Height : 6-foot-6

Home town: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Previous team: Pine Crest School (Florida)

High school class: 2022

Date signed: 25 May 2021

Playing for Team Elite last season, Thompson averaged 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game on 56.3% shooting from two-point range. The OTE finals MVP after averaging 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks per game, Thompson is the projected No. 8 overall pick in ESPN’s 2023 NBA mock draft.

Ausar Thompson 1v1 is a NIGHTMARE 😈 pic.twitter.com/7AN5CCaCFq — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) April 18, 2022

Amen Thompson

Position: Point guard/shooting guard

Height : 6-foot-6

Home town: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Previous team: Pine Crest School (Florida)

High school class: 2022

Date signed: 25 May 2021

Playing for Team OTE last season, Thompson averaged 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game on 60.2% shooting from two-point range. Ausar’s twin, Amen is the projected No. 10 overall pick in ESPN’s 2023 NBA mock draft.

Johned Walker

Position: Point guard

Height: 5-foot-10

Place of origin: Puerto Rico

Previous team: Central Point Christian Academy (Florida)

High school class: 2022

Date signed: 13 Oct. 2021

Playing for Team OTE last season, Walker averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 54% from two-point range. He competed for Team Puerto Rico in the 2021 FIBA under-19 World Cup.

Bryson Warren

Position: Point guard/shooting guard

Height: 6-foot-2

Home town: North Little Rock, Arkansas

Previous team: Link Year Prep (Missouri)

High school class: 2023

Date signed: 2 Sept. 2021

Playing for Team Elite last season, Warren averaged 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 50.7% from two-point range. He became the first high school sophomore in Arkansas history to be named the state’s player of the year.