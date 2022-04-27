Overtime Elite Roster 2022-23

Breaking down the full list of Overtime Elite players for the innovative basketball program’s second season, including 2024 No. 1 overall recruit Naas Cunningham
After recently completing its first season, Overtime Elite is already hard at work on its next class.
In addition to returning 20 players from the 2021-2022 campaign, the Atlanta-based, first-of-its-kind initiative meant to provide 16- to 18-year-old boys a new path to pro basketball announced on April 25 that it’s signing forward Naasir Cunningham, ESPN’s top-ranked player in the high school class of 2024. While OTE players are offered a six-figure salary as part of a year-round program providing mentorship, educational resources, and NIL opportunities, Cunningham will reportedly be the first player to forgo a salary to maintain college eligibility.
“To be elite, you have to want to compete against the best, and that is exactly why Naasir has chosen to join Overtime Elite,” said Kevin Ollie, OTE’s head coach and director of player development. “Naas is that rare athlete that is not only blessed with talent, but also innate leadership qualities, and a relentless desire to get better. We can’t wait to welcome him to Atlanta and to get to work.”
The inaugural Overtine Elite roster consisted of 27 players divided into three teams of nine coached by Ryan Gomes, Tim Fanning, and Dave Leitao. Team Elite took the first title by beating Team OTE 52-45 in the 3rd game of the best-of-three finals. A source tells Boardroom that Overtime is looking to increase that number to 30, or three teams of 10.
“Before I knew his name, rank, or background, Naasir was one of the first prospects I evaluated upon joining OTE,” said Tim Fuller, Overtime Elite’s Vice President of Recruiting and Player Personnel. “I saw his lightning speed in transition, ability to slash and score in tight spaces, and soft touch on his jump shot and knew he would be a great fit for Overtime Elite. His elite talent and his phenomenal support system in his father Erik and his mom Felicia will be great additions to our OTE family.”
Here are the other 20 players confirmed for next season’s Overtime Elite roster, as well as their key stats from last season.
Overtime Elite Players for 2022-23 Season
Izan Almansa
Position: Power forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Home town: Murcia, Spain
Previous team: Real Madrid Cadete A
High school class: N/A
Date signed: 5 Aug. 2021
Playing for Team OTE last season, Almansa averaged 6.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game 50.4% shooting from two-point range and 36.4% shooting from three-point range. Spent two seasons playing for Real Madrid’s B team in the EBA League.
Matt Bewley
Position: Power forward
Height : 6-foot-9
Home town: Orlando, Florida
Previous team: West Oaks Academy (Florida)
High school class: 2023
Date signed: 21 May 2021
Playing for Team OTE last season, Bewley averaged 12.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game on 60.7% shooting from two-point range. He and his twin brother Ryan were OTE’s first-ever signings.
Ryan Bewley
Position: Power forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Home town: Orlando, Florida
Previous team: West Oaks Academy (Florida)
High school class: 2023
Date signed: 21 May 2021
Playing for Team Elite last season, Bewley averaged 6.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game on 57.9% shooting from two-point range. Both he and Matt were five-star recruits out of high school before joining the Overtime Elite roster.
Malik Bowman
Position: Small forward/power forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Home town: Washington, DC
Previous team: Bishop Walsh High School (Maryland)
High school class: 2023
Date signed: 31 Aug. 2021
Playing for Team Overtime last season, Bowman averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He was ESPN’s 28th-ranked national recruit in the class of 2023 before joining the Overtime Elite roster.
TJ Clark
Position: Shooting guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Home town: Covington, Georgia
Previous team: Newton High School (Georgia)
High school class: 2022
Date signed: 4 Sept. 2021
Playing for Team OTE last season, Clark averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Clark scored an OTE-high 16 against Word of God.
De’Vontes Cobbs
Position: Shooting guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Home town: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Previous team: Eduprize School (Arizona)
High school class: 2022
Date signed: 31 Aug. 2021
Playing for Team OTE last season, Cobbs averaged 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 51.6% shooting from two-point range. He won a Wisconsin high school state championship playing for former NBA star Mike Bibby.
Naas Cunningham
Position: Small forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Home town: West Orange, New Jersey
Previous team: Gill St. Bernard’s School (New Jersey)
High school class: 2024
Date signed: 25 April 2022
The consensus No. 1 player in the class of 2024, Cunningham arrives at OTE after turning down offers from elite college programs like Duke and defending national champion Kansas. He averaged 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds as a sophomore
Lewis Duarte
Position: Point guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Place of origin: Dominican Republic
Previous team: Victory Christian Center School (North Carolina)
High school class: 2022
Date signed: 13 Oct. 2021
Playing for Team Overtime last season, Duarte averaged 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game on 62.5% shooting from two-point range. He’s the cousin of Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte.
Jazian Gortman
Position: Point guard
Height: 6-foot-1
Home town: Columbia, South Carolina
Previous team: WJ Keenan High School (South Carolina)
High school class: 2022
Date signed: 11 Aug. 2021
Playing for Team Overtime last season, Gortman averaged 12.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game on 50 percent shooting from two-point range. He’s a projected second-round pick in ESPN’s 2023 NBA mock draft.
Bryce Griggs
Position: Point guard
Height: 6-foot-2
Home town: Missouri City, Texas
Previous team: Hightower High School (Texas)
High school class: 2022
Date signed: 13 Aug. 2021
Playing for Team Elite last season, Griggs averaged 12.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. He was a four-star high school prospect before choosing OTE.
Jah Jackson
Position: Center
Height: 7 feet
Home town: San Diego, California
Previous team: IMG Academy (Florida)
High school class: 2023
Date signed: 4 Sept. 2021
Playing for Team Elite last season, Jackson averaged 4.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game on 63.8% shooting from two-point range. He was an AAU teammate of Bronny James for the North Coast Blue Chips.
Jalen Lewis
Position: Power forward/center
Height: 6-foot-10
Home town: Oakland, California
Previous team: Bishop O’Dowd (California)
High school class: 2023
Date signed: 10 July 2021
Playing for Team OTE, Lewis averaged 7.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Was one of three OTE players, along with Matt Bewley and Bryson Warren, to be invited and compete in USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamp from April 1-3 in New Orleans during men’s Final Four weekend.
Jaylen Martin
Position: Small forward
Height: 6-foot-6
Home town: Tallahassee, Florida
Previous team: Florida State University School
High school class: 2022
Date signed: 4 Sept. 2021
Playing for Team Elite last season, Martin averaged 6.9 points and 2.5 points per game on 57.9% shooting from two-point range. Scored 20 points in just his second-ever OTE game.
Nathan Missia-Dio
Position: Power forward
Height: 6-foot-6
Place of origin: Belgium
Previous team: Limoges CSP (France)
High school class: N/A
Date signed: 2 July 2021
Playing for Team Overtime last season, Missia-Dio averaged 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He played for Belgium’s under-18 national team and was at the training camp for its senior national team in 2021.
Alex Sarr
Position: Power forward
Height : 6-foot-10
Home town: Bordeaux, France
Previous team: Real Madrid (Spain)
High school class: N/A
Date signed: 1 July 2021
Playing for Team Overtime last season, Sarr averaged 6.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game on 59.5% shooting from two-point range. He spent time with Real Madrid’s youth team and is the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder reserve center Olivier Sarr.
Tyler Smith
Position: Power forward
Height: 6-foot-10
Home town: Richmond, Texas
Previous team: George Bush High School (Texas)
High school class: 2023
Date signed: 23 Aug. 2021
Playing for Team OTE last season, Smith averaged 9.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game on 52.5% shooting from two-point range and 36.2% from three-point range. He was ESPN’s eighth-ranked national recruit in the high school class of 2023.
Tudor Somacescu
Position: Point guard
Height: 6-foot-2
Place of origin: Romania
Previous team: Sierra Canyon School (California)
High school class: 2024
Date signed: 20 July 2021
Playing for Team Overtime last season, Somacescu averaged 2.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He was formerly Bronny James‘ teammate at Sierra Canyon in LA.
Ausar Thompson
Position: Shooting guard
Height : 6-foot-6
Home town: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Previous team: Pine Crest School (Florida)
High school class: 2022
Date signed: 25 May 2021
Playing for Team Elite last season, Thompson averaged 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game on 56.3% shooting from two-point range. The OTE finals MVP after averaging 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks per game, Thompson is the projected No. 8 overall pick in ESPN’s 2023 NBA mock draft.
Amen Thompson
Position: Point guard/shooting guard
Height : 6-foot-6
Home town: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Previous team: Pine Crest School (Florida)
High school class: 2022
Date signed: 25 May 2021
Playing for Team OTE last season, Thompson averaged 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game on 60.2% shooting from two-point range. Ausar’s twin, Amen is the projected No. 10 overall pick in ESPN’s 2023 NBA mock draft.
Johned Walker
Position: Point guard
Height: 5-foot-10
Place of origin: Puerto Rico
Previous team: Central Point Christian Academy (Florida)
High school class: 2022
Date signed: 13 Oct. 2021
Playing for Team OTE last season, Walker averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 54% from two-point range. He competed for Team Puerto Rico in the 2021 FIBA under-19 World Cup.
Bryson Warren
Position: Point guard/shooting guard
Height: 6-foot-2
Home town: North Little Rock, Arkansas
Previous team: Link Year Prep (Missouri)
High school class: 2023
Date signed: 2 Sept. 2021
Playing for Team Elite last season, Warren averaged 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 50.7% from two-point range. He became the first high school sophomore in Arkansas history to be named the state’s player of the year.