Film & TV April 13, 2023
Randall Williams
Randall Williams

HBO Max & Discovery+ to Rebrand as Max

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO Max Content, Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer US Networks Group, David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, and JB Perrette, President & CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming and Games, are seen onstage during a Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming Press Event at Warner Bros. Studios on April 12, 2023 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
The Warner Bros. Discovery product will be available to consumers in three price tiers when it launches in May.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s first streaming product will be available to consumers on May 23 when HBO Max and Discovery+ become one word: Max.

The new streaming platform will combine Discovery+ shows like 90 Day Fiancé, Ghost Adventures, Unraveled, and much more with HBO Max’s signature content, which includes Succession, White Lotus, and House of the Dragon. The announcement came with a slew of new shows that come equipped with massive fanbases. New projects that will eventually hit the platform include a new Harry Potter series, a ‘Game of Thrones‘ prequel, a show based on the The Conjuring films, and another series called The Penguin, which will feature Colin Farrell as one of Batman’s most notorious villains.

“We have a very significant business with HBO Max. To provide more value to those subs and have a seamless transition will be really helpful for us,” Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in an interview Wednesday with CNBC’s Julia Boorstin on “Closing Bell”.

Zaslav also said he thinks creating more content on one specific streaming service will decrease the amount of people who unsubscribe.

Max price points will technically remain the same as HBO Max’s $9.99 a month. But that price comes with ads. For $15.99, consumers can purchase an ad-free version, and for $19.99, subscribers will have no ads and will be able to stream four programs at the same time from four different people. Current HBO Max subscribers’ accounts will roll over to the new platform when it launches in May.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery dipped 6% after the news but the stock has risen 48% from year to date, according to Deadline.

Randall Williams is a Staff Writer covering sports business and music for Boardroom. Before joining the team, he previously worked for Sportico, Andscape and Bloomberg. His byline has also been syndicated in the Boston Globe and Time Magazine. Williams' notable profile features he has written include NFL Executive VP Troy Vincent, Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim Hamad, BMX biker Nigel Sylvester and both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Randall, a graduate of "The Real HU" - Hampton University - is most proud of scooping Howard University joining Jordan Brand nearly three months before the official announcement.