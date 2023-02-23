About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Entertainment February 23, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Warner Bros. Discovery Misses Big on Quarterly Revenue

Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue fell short of expectations in Q4 as the company lost more than $2 billion on linear, streaming, & studio.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down more than 4% in early after-hours trading Thursday after fourth-quarter revenue badly missed analyst estimates.

Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $11.1 billion — well short of the $11.36 billion estimates — while quarterly losses came in at a total of $2.1 billion, or 86 cents per share. In a cool and reduced advertising market, flagship channels within WBD’s TV network such as TNT, TBS, and Discovery dipped 6% in revenue to roughly $5.5 billion.

Last year’s Warner Brothers-Discovery merger led to a mountain of debt, $45.5 billion of it compared to an estimated $3.9 billion of cash on hand. Reducing debt, cutting down costs, and further emphasizing streaming will be major company priorities in the coming fiscal year.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

“With the major restructuring decisions behind us, this year we are focused on building and growing our businesses for the future, and we’re off to a great start,” WBD CEO David Zaslav said in the company’s earnings release.

Streaming revenue was up 6% in Q4, with an add of 1.1 million subscribers on its HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms. While streaming lost the company $217 million in the quarter, that’s $511 million less than in the previous year-over-year period. Lower TV licensing deals and fewer theatrical releases, including the box office bomb Black Adam, which lost a reported $50-100 million, contributed to a 23% decrease in its studio revenue.

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

TNTWarner Bros.HBO MaxWarner Bros. DiscoveryEarnings ReportBlack Adam
About The Author
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.