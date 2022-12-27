This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

The fantasy football playoffs are in full swing, and if you were lucky enough to reach the championship round, our friends at The Duel have you covered. Championship teams are likely less reliant on hammering the waiver wire, but you never know with an untimely injury or poor matchup. If you do need to head to the waiver, there are a few players that could potentially help you win it all.

Need some timely fantasy football playoffs advice? Check out the top waiver wire Week 17 pickups as the end of the 2022 NFL season and your fantasy playoffs draw nearer.

Week 17 Waiver Wire Pickups: Fantasy Football Playoffs 2022

NOTE: Only players rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues are eligible for this list.

1. Philadelphia Eagles QB Gardner Minshew (27% Rostered)

Although his track record is impressive, fantasy managers likely wanted to see Gardner Minshew in his first taste of action with the Philadelphia Eagles before slotting him into the starting lineup. Well, he proved deserving of that spot. It’s still unclear if Jalen Hurts will suit up in Week 17, but if not, Minshew is a great option for Hurts’ fantasy managers. He finished Week 16 as QB5 by tossing 355 yards and 2 TDs against a fierce Dallas Cowboys secondary. There’s no reason he doesn’t repeat or improve upon that performance in Week 17.

2. Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier (49% Rostered)

Tyler Allgeier has completely taken over the Atlanta Falcons‘ backfield in recent weeks, and that trend should continue in Week 17. He’s averaging 15 carries and 88.3 rushing yards per game over his past three games — good enough for an RB16 ranking in that span. The Arizona Cardinals just allowed an injured Leonard Fournette to rack up 162 yards from scrimmage in Week 16, so Allgeier is a safe bet against them in Week 17.

3. San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy (36% Rostered)

Brock Purdy’s brief injury scare is behind him, making him a great option for fantasy managers in need of a quarterback for the championship round (looking at you, Jalen Hurts managers). He’s been the best quarterback for the 49ers this year, putting up QB9 numbers since his first start back in Week 14. The Las Vegas Raiders have also been a mess defensively, giving up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Start Purdy and his very safe floor with confidence.

4. Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (38% Rostered)

Chuba Hubbard erupted for 125 rushing yards on just 12 carries in Week 16 for Carolina. If you’re a believer in riding the hot hand, then it’s time to find him on the waiver wire. He’s posted at least 65 rushing yards in three of his last four games while also seeing 6 targets during that span. It’s not an ideal situation because of his split time with D’Onta Foreman, but if you’re looking for a FLEX, pay attention to Hubbard.

5. Washington Commanders WR Jahan Dotson (23% Rostered)

Jahan Dotson has been on a tear since Week 13. He’s averaging 5.0 receptions, 8.0 targets, and 78.3 receiving yards per game in that span, good enough for a WR18 ranking despite Washington’s Week 14 bye. The volume and workload alone are enough to justify his start. Add in the 3 touchdowns he’s scored during that time as well, and I still love him even against a tough Cleveland Browns secondary.

