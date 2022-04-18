VeeFriends Series 2 NFTs: Everything You Need to Know

Gary Vaynerchuk’s second VeeFriends collection will include 55,555 NFTs, and the public mint opens April 25.

VeeFriends, Gary Vaynerchuk‘s NFT collection, is in the midst of its second big drop this month.

The new collection comes nearly a year after the inaugural project was released in May 2021. VeeFriends Series 2 is a collection of 55,555 NFTs, and Vaynerchuk decided to share them a little differently this time around: Minting for the collection will happen in four stages throughout this month.



The first two stages of the drop were set to kick off on April 14, but VeeFriends reported in a blog post that there were some technical difficulties and delays. Per Vaynerchuk’s Twitter, minting for the project’s exclusive friends list and the Series 1 free claim went live today. The collection’s floor price on OpenSea is currently 1.149 ETH or roughly $3,700.

just thank you ,… to all of you who became holders today of a series 2 @veefriends 🙂 oxox thank u! im hungry to work for you for the next 5 decades xoxo! pic.twitter.com/h5LkP4LULh — Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) April 18, 2022

Here’s a breakdown of how VeeFriends Series 2 is being released.

April 18: a supply of 32,000 NFTs dropped just for holders on VeeFriends’ friends list to mint

a supply of 32,000 NFTs dropped just for holders on VeeFriends’ friends list to mint April 18: The Series 1 free claim commences, in which a supply of 10,255 NFTs was sent to all Series 1 VeeFriends holders

The Series 1 free claim commences, in which a supply of 10,255 NFTs was sent to all Series 1 VeeFriends holders April 25: The public mint period will begin with a supply of 10,000 NFTs

The public mint period will begin with a supply of 10,000 NFTs April 27: 15 new characters will be introduced with a 3,300 NFT supply

Any unminted Series 2 NFTs from the friends list period will be included in the public mint period. The project reports that “no character artwork will be revealed until the public mint ends.”

Understanding the New Characters Drop

The 15 new characters will be one-of-one NFTs with unique characteristics drawn from 214 randomly generated combinations of poses and backgrounds. There will also be six one-of-one Spectacular types in the drop: Bubble Gum, Diamond, Hologram, Gold, Lava, and a surprise type. Beginning on April 27, VeeFriends will drop one new character per day for 15-straight days.

Series 2 Spectaculars 🥵

Emerald Warm Wolverine

Hologram Well-Connected Werewolf

Gold Turnt Tick

Lava Logical Lion pic.twitter.com/Ai3Q4xuH2c — VeeFriends (@veefriends) April 18, 2022

“For each new character raffle, holders with the eligible Book Games token requirements will be able to enter a 24-hour raffle for that specific character,” VeeFriends explained in a blog post. “After 24 hours, that raffle will close, and 214 entries will be randomly generated to burn their Book Games tokens for that character. All entrants will need to return to the site to check the status of their raffle entry.”

The only way to mint a new character NFT is by holding the eligible amount of Book Games tokens and entering the daily raffles. There will be a combined raffle on the 16th day called Spectacular Day, where the 90 Spectacular types from the 15 new characters will be released.

What are Book Games and Book Games tokens?

Firstly, Book Games are a Layer 2 NFT project linked to Vaynerchuk’s best-selling book, Twelve and a Half. Vaynerchuk promised that anyone who bought his book in sets of 12 in a given 24-hour timeframe back in August 2021 would get access to an exclusive NFT collection. The Book Games NFT collection dropped in January with 125,000 tokens.

And secondly, per VeeFriends itself: “Book Games tokens are 16 drawn artworks encased in one of the five VeeFriends Spectacular rarities Bubblegum, Lava, Diamond, Gold, and Hologram. Each token artwork is also framed in 1 of 15 randomly generated frames. The combination of 16 original artworks, 5 Spectacular rarities, and 15 different frames creates a possible combination of 1,200 different BOOK GAME token rarity types.”

VeeFriends Series 2 and Veecon

While Vaynerchuk is gearing up for his next significant NFT drop, he’s also preparing for VeeCon, a premier conference for the VeeFriends community.

VeeCon is taking place May 19-22 in Minneapolis, and the conference’s mission is to bring together Web3 and pop culture leaders. The event’s packed speaker lineup includes Snoop Dogg, Eva Longoria, Beeple, GMoney, and Boardroom’s very own co-founder and co-CEO Rich Kleiman.

You have to be a VeeCon NFT ticket holder in order to gain admission to the big event. Last month, Series 1 Veefriends holders were airdropped a free ticket to the event, and the only way to get one if you weren’t a part of the airdrop, is to purchase a ticket on an NFT secondary marketplace. There are only 10,255 tickets, which matches the amount of NFTs in VeeFriends Series 1.

In the meantime, if you’re eager for the VeeFriends Series 2 drop, check out this game the project released ahead of the big reveal.