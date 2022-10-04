Everything You Need to Know About VeeFriends Collectibles

VeeFriends’ first set of physical collectibles, which will be available to anyone to buy, will hit shelves at two select stores later this month.

The VeeFriends NFT community just got bigger, expanding its offerings to release a limited series of physical collectibles at Macy’s and Toys “R” Us this month. Notably, the Web3 project’s collectibles drop is available for anyone to purchase, not just VeeFriends non-fungible token holders.

Presale begins today with collectibles officially hitting shelves on Oct. 17. The collectibles feature 10 plush and vinyl characters curated from VeeFriends’ first NFT collection. Ranging in price from $9.99 to $29.99, the collection will also be available for purchase online and through Macy’s mobile app.

This limited series marks VeeFriends’ first foray into the physical collectibles space.

VeeFriends Collectibles (Image courtesy of VeeFriends)

VeeFriends’ creator, Gary Vaynerchuk, will make two in-store appearances to commemorate the project’s expansion — fans can find him in Chicago on Oct. 17 and in New York City on Macy’s Live on Oct. 21. Macy’s Live is the new streaming studio located in the retailer’s Herald Square store in midtown Manhattan.

“This partnership means way more to me than you could ever imagine. The thought that VeeFriends will be in Macy’s and Toys “R” Us simultaneously is incredible,” Vaynerchuk said in a statement. “I fondly remember growing up in Edison, New Jersey, walking down these stores’ aisles as a kid. We chose characters that we think embody exciting features for first-time collectors, much like some of the toys I picked up on the shelves of Toys “R” Us the first time. I can’t wait to see them in-store and on the shelves — it’s a full circle moment for me and a very big step for the company.”

More About VeeFriends Collectibles

Purchasers can expect to see plush and vinyl figures for Practical Peacock, Willful Wizard, Genuine Giraffe, Adventurous Astronaut, Gratitude Gorilla, Patient Panda, Empathy Elephant, Common Sense Cow, Heart Trooper, and Be the Bigger Person from VeeFriends Series 1. VeeFriends worked with London-based entertainment company, Toikido, to design the physical collectibles. As Vaynerchuk has shared before, each VeeFriends character has its own origin story. To that end, each collectible comes with a printed QR code that leads consumers to 3D-animated short films and songs.

Certain VeeFriends NFT holders will get the chance to claim a collectible for free between Oct. 4 and Oct. 18.

Photos courtesy of VeeFriends

The VeeFriends Series 1 NFT collection currently has a floor price of roughly $7,850 (5.96 ETH), while Series 2 is sitting at $460 (0.35 ETH) on OpenSea. The VeeFriends Iconics project’s floor price is $513 (0.39 ETH). As things stand, it’s safe to say holders are most invested in VeeFriends’ first NFT drop, which features 283 VeeFriends characters — we’ll be intrigued to follow whether this new physical collectibles release impacts the market for virtual ones.

“VeeFriends wants to bring value to our NFT community – not only will they get first access to claim the collection, [but] they also get priority at the in-store events,” VeeFriends president Andy Krainak said in a press release. “It’s just one more way we want to connect with our NFT holders and show them how we are developing the IP behind the characters.”

Read More: