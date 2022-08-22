VeeFriends Iconics NFTs: Everything You Need to Know

Meet the newest collection from Gary Vee — VeeFriends Iconics — which features 1,175 1-of-1 NFTs based on the brand’s Series 1 Spectacular characters.

Gary Vaynerchuk is back with another VeeFriends NFT drop.

The newest NFT collection from the prominent internet guru is called VeeFriends Iconics. The one-of-a-kind collection includes 1,175 1-of-1 non-fungible tokens designed by Indonesian illustrator and digital artist Gilang Bogy.

Woke up this morning feeling ✨Iconic✨ 🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/NQhcPTAQ5h — VeeFriends (@veefriends) August 22, 2022

VeeFriends Iconics NFTs are modeled after characters from the VeeFriends Series 1 Spectacular collection. Spectacular holders were promised surprises along the way when they cemented a purchase from the inaugural VeeFriends collection. This started with an evolved version of their NFTs in VeeFriends Series 2. The next surprise is this newest collection, which takes Spectacular’s rarity rate to new heights.

Welcome to VeeFriends Iconics

Bogy is known for his cube-like pop art design style, and he now brings that distinct flavor to Iconics. And given that Spectacular characters hold the highest rarity in the VeeFriends universe, this latest NFT transformation is all the more worthwhile for collectors.

To bring the collection to life, the Indonesian artist put his own twist on the five types of Spectaculars from VeeFriends Series 1: Bubble Gum, Diamond, Gold, Hologram, and Lava. Bogy hand drew the new collection, and the 1,175 NFTs were airdropped to Spectacular holders on Aug. 19. VeeFriends shared a YouTube video that depicts how the collection came to fruition in the VeeFriends world.

Blending the digital and physical realms, Series 1 Spectacular holders are eligible to claim an exclusive VeeFriends Iconics canvas by Sept. 17.

As of this writing, the NFTs currently have a floor price of 0.81 ETH (roughly $1,279) OpenSea. The project has rung up a little over $72,000 in sales on OpenSea since first dropping three days ago.