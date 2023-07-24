This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for Wednesday’s 2019 World Cup Final rematch with a big Netherlands vs. USA prediction and the latest odds and insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup rolls on this week with an exciting showdown between the United States (1-0-0) and the Netherlands (1-0-0) on July 26.

Two squads that got off to perfect starts meet in Group E action at the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday night. The United States took down Vietnam by a score of 3-0 as Sophia Smith scored two goals, while the Netherlands snuck by Portugal 1-0 thanks to Stefanie van der Gragt’s early goal.

Lock in for Wednesday’s contest — a rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final that the Americans won 2-0 — with a big USA vs. Netherlands prediction and the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Netherlands vs. USWNT World Cup Match Info

2023 Women’s World Cup

USA (1-0-0) vs. Netherlands (1-0-0)

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

US TV coverage: FOX

USA vs. Netherlands Odds & Spread

All soccer betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: USA: (-145) | NETH: (+400) | Draw (+260)

USA: (-145) | NETH: (+400) | Draw (+260) Spread: USA: -1 (+210) | NETH: +1 (+105)

USA: -1 (+210) | NETH: +1 (+105) Total: 2.5 – Over: (+112) | Under: (-144)

2.5 – Over: (+112) | Under: (-144) Team to Score the First Goal: USA: (-195) | NETH: (+200) I NO GOALS: (+800)

USA enters this contest as the favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 9 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 2.5 goals, with the Under favored at -144 odds.

2023 Women’s World Cup Betting Trends: NED vs. USA

Both squads are 1-0-0 (W-D-L) in Women’s World Cup group play through one game each.

The USWNT has won the FIFA Women’s World Cup a record four times, most recently in 2019.

The Netherlands has never won the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Americans are 4-1-0 (W-D-L) in their last five matches against the Netherlands.

Netherlands vs. USWNT Prediction & Pick

The United States played far from its best game on Friday and still emerged victorious by a score of 3-0 and held Vietnam to zero shots. It goes to show how this roster of stars stacks up against the competition. There’s a reason the USA remains the favorite to hoist the trophy when all is said and done.

The Netherlands is a much better opponent than Vietnam, but fading the United States is not the way to go. Team USA is 8-1-1 (W-D-L) in its last 10 Women’s World Cup group stage matches and 4-1-0 (W-D-L) in its last five matches against the Netherlands. That is the kind of dominance worth backing.

I’ll trust manager Vlatko Andonovski’s team to pull away with a goal in the second half on Wednesday.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: USA 2, Netherlands 0

USWNT vs. Netherlands Best Bet

Scoring has been hard to come by at the World Cup as nine of the first 15 group stage matches have resulted in less than three total goals put on the board. The United States and the Netherlands each earned shutout wins to kick things off, which speaks to the talent found on the defensive end of the pitch. Three of the last five head-to-head matchups have seen less than three goals scored as well.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP BEST BET: Under 2.5 Total Goals (-144)

— Larry Rupp