This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Mike Trout vs. Shohei Ohtani. Stars and Stripes vs. Rising Sun. Get set for the 2023 WBC Final with a big USA vs. Japan prediction and the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic concludes on Tuesday with an exciting final clash between Team USA and Japan. The United States took down Cuba by a score of 14-2 in the semifinals on Sunday behind the efforts of Trea Turner and Paul Goldschmidt — the two combined for three home runs, eight RBI, and four runs scored in the win.

Meanwhile, Japan came out on top in a thrilling 7-6 win over Mexico on Monday. Japan was down 3-0 before Matasaka Yoshida hit a game-tying home run in the seventh inning. Mexico retook the lead before Japan rallied to walk it off in the ninth inning thanks to Munataka Murakami’s two-run double.

USA vs. Japan Game Info: 2023 World Baseball Classic

2023 World Baseball Classic Final : United States (5-1) vs. Japan (6-0)

: United States (5-1) vs. Japan (6-0) Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

loanDepot Park, Miami, Florida TV coverage: FOX Sports 1

World Baseball Classic 2023: USA vs. Japan Odds & Spread

All WBC betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: USA: (-132) | JAPAN: (+108)

USA: (-132) | JAPAN: (+108) Spread: USA: -1.5 (+120) | JAPAN: +1.5 (-148)

USA: -1.5 (+120) | JAPAN: +1.5 (-148) Total: Over 10.5: (-106) | Under 10.5: (-114)

USA enters this contest as a slight favorite on the moneyline, per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 7 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the under favored at -114 odds.

USA vs. Japan Prediction & Pick

More than bragging rights are up for grabs on Tuesday as Japan is looking to win its third World Baseball Classic title, while USA is aiming to become back-to-back champions. This game is filled with intriguing storylines, including Los Angeles Angels teammates Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani meeting head-to-head.

Japan enters with an advantage on the mound given it has posted a WBC-best 2.33 ERA so far. Left-hander Shota Imanaga draws the start, but don’t rule out the idea of seeing Yu Darvish or Shohei Ohtani later in the game. Imanaga has given up only 1 run in 4.0 innings of work this tournament.

On the other side, USA has a clear edge at the plate with its WBC-best slugging percentage (.567) and 10 home runs. The lineup is stacked from top to bottom with batters capable of leaving the yard with a single swing. That’s going to make a difference in what should be a high-scoring showdown.

WBC Championship Final Score Prediction: USA 7, Japan 5

The matchup the world has been waiting for. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/nZWGoSYI9I — MLB (@MLB) March 21, 2023

2023 WBC Final Best Bet

The offensive display from both of these teams in the knockout stage has been unreal. Team USA has tallied 23 runs across the two games, while Japan checks in with 15 runs in that span. Over 10.5 runs have been scored in a combined eight of the last 10 games involving either USA or Japan as well.

The firepower in this game is off the charts, so sit back and root for the stars to show up in Miami.

USA VS. JAPAN BEST BET: Over 10.5 Total Runs (-106)

— Larry Rupp