Learn more about the hoopers headed to Asia to lead the Stars and Stripes to their first FIBA gold since 2019, including Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Brunson.

On Aug. 7, Steve Kerr’s Team USA men’s basketball squad played the first of five exhibition games in the run up to the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. With a roster of mostly notable NBA up-and-comers, the USA’s tune-up games wrap on Aug. 20 before the tournament itself begins five days later.

So, who exactly is hitting the floor for the Stars and Stripes as they seek their first FIBA world title since Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, James Harden, and Klay Thompson brought home the gold in 2014?

Ahead of their Group C debut on Aug. 26 against New Zealand, check out the full Team USA FIBA roster for the 2023 World Cup, as well as each player’s current NBA salary and the sneaker brand to which they’re signed.

Team USA FIBA Roster: 2023 World Cup

PLAYER TEAM 2023-24

SALARY SHOE Paolo Banchero ORL $11.61M Jordan Mikal Bridges BKN $21.7M Nike Jalen Brunson NYK $26.34M Nike Anthony Edwards MIN $13.53M Adidas Tyrese Haliburton IND $5.81M Nike Josh Hart NYK $12.96M Nike Brandon Ingram NOP $33.83M Nike Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM $27.1M Nike Cam Johnson BKN $25.68M Nike Walker Kessler UTA $2.83M Adidas Bobby Portis MIL $11.71M Nike Austin Reaves LAL $12.01M Rigorer

Team USA FIBA World Cup Schedule

Group Stage (Group C)

Aug. 26 vs. New Zealand , 8:40 a.m. ET

, 8:40 a.m. ET Aug. 28 vs. Greece , 8:40 a.m. ET

, 8:40 a.m. ET Aug. 30 vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m. ET

Knockout Rounds