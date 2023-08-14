About Boardroom

Sports August 14, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

2023 FIBA World Cup: Team USA’s Players, Contracts & Shoe Deals

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Learn more about the hoopers headed to Asia to lead the Stars and Stripes to their first FIBA gold since 2019, including Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Brunson.

On Aug. 7, Steve Kerr’s Team USA men’s basketball squad played the first of five exhibition games in the run up to the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. With a roster of mostly notable NBA up-and-comers, the USA’s tune-up games wrap on Aug. 20 before the tournament itself begins five days later.

So, who exactly is hitting the floor for the Stars and Stripes as they seek their first FIBA world title since Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, James Harden, and Klay Thompson brought home the gold in 2014?

Ahead of their Group C debut on Aug. 26 against New Zealand, check out the full Team USA FIBA roster for the 2023 World Cup, as well as each player’s current NBA salary and the sneaker brand to which they’re signed.

Team USA FIBA Roster: 2023 World Cup

PLAYERTEAM2023-24
SALARY		SHOE
Paolo BancheroORL$11.61MJordan
Mikal BridgesBKN$21.7MNike
Jalen BrunsonNYK$26.34MNike
Anthony EdwardsMIN$13.53MAdidas
Tyrese HaliburtonIND$5.81MNike
Josh HartNYK$12.96MNike
Brandon IngramNOP$33.83MNike
Jaren Jackson Jr.MEM$27.1MNike
Cam JohnsonBKN$25.68MNike
Walker KesslerUTA$2.83MAdidas
Bobby PortisMIL$11.71MNike
Austin ReavesLAL$12.01MRigorer

Team USA FIBA World Cup Schedule

Group Stage (Group C)

  • Aug. 26 vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m. ET
  • Aug. 28 vs. Greece, 8:40 a.m. ET
  • Aug. 30 vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m. ET

Knockout Rounds

  • Sept. 1 & 3: Second Round
  • Sept. 5 & 6: Quarterfinals
  • Sept. 8: Semifinals
  • Sept. 10: Championship & Third Place Game

