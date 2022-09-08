Tre’Davious White Madden 23 Rating Overview

All the Madden 23 rating details for the best zone cornerback in the game, Buffalo Bills star and two-time Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White.

Friday, Aug. 19 marked the release of EA Sports‘ Madden 23., and with it, players’ Madden ratings have been getting their big reveals, including this year’s members of the super-exclusive “99 Club.”

The NFL season itself kicks off Thursday night with a prime-time matchup between the Buffalo Bills and reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. As potent as the Bills are on offense, their defense features one of the best cornerbacks on the planet in Tre’Davious White. White is the second-highest-rated player on the Bill’s roster, falling two points shy of wide receiver Stefon Diggs with an overall rating of 93.

The fifth-year veteran is in the prime of his career, coming off of back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons. However, he’ll face adversity at the start of this season due to an ACL injury that has him on the PUP list, meaning he’ll miss an automatic four games.

The Bills Mafia understands how important White is to the team, and for the first four games of the season, they’ll miss his dominating presence. The team was among the best at preventing chunk plays last year, primarily due to White’s ability to shut down opposing wide receivers.

The two-time Pro Bowler led the league with six interceptions in 2019 and logged at least 10 pass deflections three times. Although White primarily thrives in a zone defense, he has the ferocity, instincts, and physical gifts to lock up in man-to-man. In Madden 23, the only way around the tricky corner is to throw the ball on the opposite side of the field.

What other traits does White possess? Check out Boardroom’s Tre’Davious White Madden 23 rating breakdown below.

Tre’Davious White Madden 23 Breakdown

OVERALL: 93

GENERAL: 88 Speed : 91

: 91 Acceleration : 94

: 94 Strength : 75

: 75 Agility : 90

: 90 Awareness : 90

: 90 Jumping : 82

: 82 Injury : 87

: 87 Stamina : 93

: 93 Toughness: 81 DEFENSIVE: 71 Tackle: 66

66 Power Moves : 28

: 28 Finesse Moves : 36

: 36 Block Shedding : 53

: 53 Pursuit : 77

: 77 Play Recognition : 95

: 95 Man Coverage : 93

: 93 Zone Coverage : 97

: 97 Hit Power : 66

: 66 Press: 95

Tre’Davious White Madden Ratings History

Past rating data via maddenratings.weebly.com.

Madden 22 : 93

: 93 Madden 21 : 90

: 90 Madden 20 : 85

: 85 Madden 19 : 88

: 88 Madden 18: 78

Madden 23 CB Ratings