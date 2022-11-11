The ETCs: Drake, Luka Dončić, and the Evolution of Greatness￼

Kevin Durant sits down with Eddie Gonzalez for the newest episode of “The ETCs” to discuss “Her Loss,” the Commanders up for sale, and much more.

It’s been a big week in Brooklyn. The Nets welcomed their new coach, Jacque Vaughn, and kicked off the team’s next chapter with a big win against the New York Knicks.

In this week’s episode of The ETCs, Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez catch up in KD’s Brooklyn abode to reflect on the transition and everything else happening in the sports and cultural zeitgeist.

The two cover a wide range of topics, including:

Drake‘s certified GOAT status following the release of the 21 Savage collab, Her Loss

Who KD would like to see as the next owner of the Washington Commanders

The success of the Philadelphia Union

The evolution of Luka Dončić‘s game

Jacque Vaughn‘s come up in the Nets organization

Their hopes for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Lastly, KD makes a personal plea to Rihanna and SZA: “I’m sick of your shit, just drop the shit!”

