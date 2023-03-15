On this week’s episode of “The ETCs,” Kevin Durant checks in from Phoenix. He & Eddie Gonzalez break down everything from Bronny James’ next steps to their most anticipated albums of 2023.

The future of basketball is here. With the tip-off of the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments and the upcoming McDonald’s All-American game, the next generation’s stars are taking over the national stage.

One of those standouts? Well, he has a familiar name.

“I’ve seen Bronny laying the ball up a couple years ago,” Kevin Durant recalls on this week’s episode of The ETCs. “… I feel like we been watching him since he was two, three years old. So, to see where he is now, I’m rooting for him. Hopefully, he gets to play with LeBron at some point.”

KD and Eddie Gonzalez break it all down, offering their thoughts as to how Bronny James should navigate the next chapter in his path toward the NBA.

.@KDTrey5 on Bronny James:



"I would love to see Bronny in college instead of going the other route. … [USC] is what my guess was …"



But that’s only the beginning. The guys go deep on a wide range of topics this week as they kick back in The Valley, including:

The likelihood of Drake calling it quits and the concepts of legacy and longevity

The rise of Lil Yachty and the next chapter in his sonic story

KD’s relationship with the media

The NBA’s celebrity fanbase and Swagger star O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s observation that KD may have picked the wrong purple

Which album they’re most excited for in 2023

And much more!