On this week’s episode of “The ETCs,” Kevin Durant checks in from Phoenix. He & Eddie Gonzalez break down everything from Bronny James’ next steps to their most anticipated albums of 2023.
The future of basketball is here. With the tip-off of the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments and the upcoming McDonald’s All-American game, the next generation’s stars are taking over the national stage.
One of those standouts? Well, he has a familiar name.
“I’ve seen Bronny laying the ball up a couple years ago,” Kevin Durant recalls on this week’s episode of The ETCs. “… I feel like we been watching him since he was two, three years old. So, to see where he is now, I’m rooting for him. Hopefully, he gets to play with LeBron at some point.”
KD and Eddie Gonzalez break it all down, offering their thoughts as to how Bronny James should navigate the next chapter in his path toward the NBA.
But that’s only the beginning. The guys go deep on a wide range of topics this week as they kick back in The Valley, including:
- The likelihood of Drake calling it quits and the concepts of legacy and longevity
- The rise of Lil Yachty and the next chapter in his sonic story
- KD’s relationship with the media
- The NBA’s celebrity fanbase and Swagger star O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s observation that KD may have picked the wrong purple
- Which album they’re most excited for in 2023
And much more!
Want More of The ETCs?
The ETCs Takes Over The Valley
As Kevin Durant gets settled in Phoenix, he and Eddie Gonzalez sit down to discuss the trade and more on the latest episode of “The ETCs.” “Every day I play, it means something to…
The ETCs: Sabrina Ionescu Subs In
Sabrina Ionescu sits down with Eddie Gonzalez to guest host this week’s episode of The ETCs. In this week’s episode of The ETCs, Eddie Gonzalez want to keep things moving. To do so, he’s…