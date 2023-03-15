About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports March 15, 2023
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos

The ETCs: Kevin Durant Forecasts Bronny’s Future

On this week’s episode of “The ETCs,” Kevin Durant checks in from Phoenix. He & Eddie Gonzalez break down everything from Bronny James’ next steps to their most anticipated albums of 2023.

The future of basketball is here. With the tip-off of the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments and the upcoming McDonald’s All-American game, the next generation’s stars are taking over the national stage.

One of those standouts? Well, he has a familiar name.

“I’ve seen Bronny laying the ball up a couple years ago,” Kevin Durant recalls on this week’s episode of The ETCs. “… I feel like we been watching him since he was two, three years old. So, to see where he is now, I’m rooting for him. Hopefully, he gets to play with LeBron at some point.”

KD and Eddie Gonzalez break it all down, offering their thoughts as to how Bronny James should navigate the next chapter in his path toward the NBA.

WANT MORE EXCLUSIVE KEVIN DURANT CONTENT?

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

But that’s only the beginning. The guys go deep on a wide range of topics this week as they kick back in The Valley, including:

  • The likelihood of Drake calling it quits and the concepts of legacy and longevity
  • The rise of Lil Yachty and the next chapter in his sonic story
  • KD’s relationship with the media
  • The NBA’s celebrity fanbase and Swagger star O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s observation that KD may have picked the wrong purple
  • Which album they’re most excited for in 2023

And much more!

Want More of The ETCs?

Sports February 28, 2023

The ETCs Takes Over The Valley

As Kevin Durant gets settled in Phoenix, he and Eddie Gonzalez sit down to discuss the trade and more on the latest episode of “The ETCs.” “Every day I play, it means something to…

Sports February 22, 2023

The ETCs: Sabrina Ionescu Subs In

Sabrina Ionescu sits down with Eddie Gonzalez to guest host this week’s episode of The ETCs. In this week’s episode of The ETCs, Eddie Gonzalez want to keep things moving. To do so, he’s…

PodcastNBAKevin DurantThe ETCsDrakemediaHip-hopPhoenix Suns
About The Author
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos is the Senior Director of Editorial Strategy at Boardroom. Before joining the team, her work appeared in ELLE. She previously served as the head of evaluation for a nonprofit where she became obsessed with systems and strategy and served as the curator of vibes and extinguisher of fires for the design thinking firm Stoked. She is constantly plotting a perfect tunnel ‘fit and a playlist for all occasions.