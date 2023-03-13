The latest men’s March Madness national championship, Final Four, and Sweet 16 odds from FanDuel SportsBook

The bracket is set and the field of 68 for the 2023 men’s NCAA Tournament is official. You know what that means: One of the year’s biggest sports betting events is on.

The fun part about this year? There’s no clear-cut heavy favorite. Sure, Houston has the best odds to go all the way, but at +490, it’s hardly a sure thing, especially with the health of Marcus Sasser in question. No. 1 overall seed Alabama is second at +800, but will the Tide’s off-court distractions catch up with them?

We’ll find out soon enough. For now, with some help from our friends at FanDuel SportsBook, here are the latest odds on the national champion, the Final Four, and the Sweet 16 for the men’s March Madness field.

2023 Men’s March Madness Odds

National Champion

Final Four

West Region

Kansas: +330

UCLA: +340

Gonzaga: +420

UConn: +600

TCU: +850

Saint Mary’s: +1100

South Region

Alabama: +190

Arizona: +360

Baylor: +550

Creighton: +800

Virginia: +1200

San Diego State: +1500

Midwest Region

East Region

Sweet 16