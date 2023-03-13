The latest men’s March Madness national championship, Final Four, and Sweet 16 odds from FanDuel SportsBook
The bracket is set and the field of 68 for the 2023 men’s NCAA Tournament is official. You know what that means: One of the year’s biggest sports betting events is on.
The fun part about this year? There’s no clear-cut heavy favorite. Sure, Houston has the best odds to go all the way, but at +490, it’s hardly a sure thing, especially with the health of Marcus Sasser in question. No. 1 overall seed Alabama is second at +800, but will the Tide’s off-court distractions catch up with them?
We’ll find out soon enough. For now, with some help from our friends at FanDuel SportsBook, here are the latest odds on the national champion, the Final Four, and the Sweet 16 for the men’s March Madness field.
2023 Men’s March Madness Odds
National Champion
- Houston: +490
- Alabama: +800
- Kansas: +1200
- Purdue: +1200
- UCLA: +1200
- Gonzaga: +1600
- Arizona: +1600
- Marquette: +1600
- Texas: +1600
- Tennessee: +2600
- Baylor: +2600
- UConn: +2600
- Duke: +3100
- Kentucky: +3700
Final Four
West Region
- Kansas: +330
- UCLA: +340
- Gonzaga: +420
- UConn: +600
- TCU: +850
- Saint Mary’s: +1100
South Region
- Alabama: +190
- Arizona: +360
- Baylor: +550
- Creighton: +800
- Virginia: +1200
- San Diego State: +1500
Midwest Region
East Region
- Purdue: +300
- Marquette: +420
- Tennessee: +500
- Kentucky: +850
- Duke: +850
- Kansas State: +900
Sweet 16
- Alabama: -300 yes, +250 no
- Arizona: -225 yes, +180 no
- Baylor: +104 yes, -128 no
- Creighton: +168 yes, -210 no
- Duke: +154 yes, -192 no
- Gonzaga: -144 yes, +118 no
- Houston: -320 yes, +245 no
- Kansas: -225 yes, +180 no
- Kentucky: +160 yes, -200 no
- Marquette: -142 yes, +118 no
- Purdue: -188 yes, +152 no
- Tennessee: -110 yes, -110 no
- UCLA: -250 yes, +198 no
- Xavier: +106 yes, -130 no
