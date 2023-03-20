About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Betting March 20, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Men’s March Madness Odds: Who’s Hottest Entering the Sweet 16?

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
After two rounds of win-or-go-home basketball, who’s the best bet to win the men’s NCAA Tournament? Check out the latest March Madness odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Perhaps your bracket’s entire Final Four is still alive and kicking. Perhaps you picked Purdue or Kansas or Arizona to win the men’s NCAA Tournament, in which case… well, there’s never a bad time to suspend all knowledge that college basketball exists in order to optimize your self-care routine. Please pause your reading of this article to drink some kombucha while you watch an ASMR video.

Folks, not everyone can win. Even if your bracket is thoroughly busted, however, you can still shuffle the deck and lay a few safe, legal wagers as the most exciting showcase in amateur sports approaches its second weekend — and that’s exactly what we’re here to help with now that the first weekend of the men’s half of March Madness is in the books.

Entering the Sweet 16, check out the latest odds to win the NCAA Tournament and to make the Final Four courtesy of our friends at FanDuel SportsBook.

WANT MORE MADNESS?

Sign up for Boardroom newsletters for the latest in betting, NIL, the transfer portal, the coaching carousel, and beyond.

March Madness Odds 2023: Men’s NCAA Tournament

Click here to read Boardroom’s overview of FanDuel Sportsbook’s pre-tournament odds for March Madness 2023.

To Win the National Championship

  • Alabama: +320 (pre-tournament odds: +800)
  • Houston: +400 (+490)
  • UCLA: +850 (+1200)
  • UConn: +900
  • Creighton: +950
  • Texas: +1000
  • Tennessee: +1100
  • Gonzaga: +1200
  • Michigan State: +2500
  • Kansas State: +3000
  • Arkansas: +4000
  • San Diego State: +4000
  • Xavier: +4500
  • Miami: +4800
  • FAU: +5000
  • Princeton: +15000

To Win the West Region

  • UCLA: +185
  • UConn: +185
  • Gonzaga: +230
  • Arkansas: +600

To Win the South Region

  • Alabama: -145
  • Creighton: +800
  • San Diego State: +650
  • Princeton: +2500

To Win the Midwest Region

  • Houston: -115
  • Texas: +190
  • Xavier: +650
  • Miami: +700

To Win the East Region

  • Tennessee: +120
  • Michigan State: +270
  • Kansas State: +320
  • FAU: +470

More March Madness:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Skimlinks Test