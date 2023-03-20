After two rounds of win-or-go-home basketball, who’s the best bet to win the men’s NCAA Tournament? Check out the latest March Madness odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Perhaps your bracket’s entire Final Four is still alive and kicking. Perhaps you picked Purdue or Kansas or Arizona to win the men’s NCAA Tournament, in which case… well, there’s never a bad time to suspend all knowledge that college basketball exists in order to optimize your self-care routine. Please pause your reading of this article to drink some kombucha while you watch an ASMR video.
Folks, not everyone can win. Even if your bracket is thoroughly busted, however, you can still shuffle the deck and lay a few safe, legal wagers as the most exciting showcase in amateur sports approaches its second weekend — and that’s exactly what we’re here to help with now that the first weekend of the men’s half of March Madness is in the books.
Entering the Sweet 16, check out the latest odds to win the NCAA Tournament and to make the Final Four courtesy of our friends at FanDuel SportsBook.
March Madness Odds 2023: Men’s NCAA Tournament
Click here to read Boardroom’s overview of FanDuel Sportsbook’s pre-tournament odds for March Madness 2023.
To Win the National Championship
- Alabama: +320 (pre-tournament odds: +800)
- Houston: +400 (+490)
- UCLA: +850 (+1200)
- UConn: +900
- Creighton: +950
- Texas: +1000
- Tennessee: +1100
- Gonzaga: +1200
- Michigan State: +2500
- Kansas State: +3000
- Arkansas: +4000
- San Diego State: +4000
- Xavier: +4500
- Miami: +4800
- FAU: +5000
- Princeton: +15000
To Win the West Region
- UCLA: +185
- UConn: +185
- Gonzaga: +230
- Arkansas: +600
To Win the South Region
- Alabama: -145
- Creighton: +800
- San Diego State: +650
- Princeton: +2500
To Win the Midwest Region
- Houston: -115
- Texas: +190
- Xavier: +650
- Miami: +700
To Win the East Region
- Tennessee: +120
- Michigan State: +270
- Kansas State: +320
- FAU: +470
