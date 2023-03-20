After two rounds of win-or-go-home basketball, who’s the best bet to win the men’s NCAA Tournament? Check out the latest March Madness odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Perhaps your bracket’s entire Final Four is still alive and kicking. Perhaps you picked Purdue or Kansas or Arizona to win the men’s NCAA Tournament, in which case… well, there’s never a bad time to suspend all knowledge that college basketball exists in order to optimize your self-care routine. Please pause your reading of this article to drink some kombucha while you watch an ASMR video.

Folks, not everyone can win. Even if your bracket is thoroughly busted, however, you can still shuffle the deck and lay a few safe, legal wagers as the most exciting showcase in amateur sports approaches its second weekend — and that’s exactly what we’re here to help with now that the first weekend of the men’s half of March Madness is in the books.

Entering the Sweet 16, check out the latest odds to win the NCAA Tournament and to make the Final Four courtesy of our friends at FanDuel SportsBook.

March Madness Odds 2023: Men’s NCAA Tournament

To Win the National Championship

Alabama : +320 (pre-tournament odds: +800)

: +320 (pre-tournament odds: +800) Houston : +400 (+490)

: +400 (+490) UCLA : +850 (+1200)

: +850 (+1200) UConn : +900

: +900 Creighton : +950

: +950 Texas : +1000

: +1000 Tennessee : +1100

: +1100 Gonzaga : +1200

: +1200 Michigan State : +2500

: +2500 Kansas State : +3000

: +3000 Arkansas : +4000

: +4000 San Diego State : +4000

: +4000 Xavier : +4500

: +4500 Miami : +4800

: +4800 FAU : +5000

: +5000 Princeton: +15000

To Win the West Region

UCLA : +185

: +185 UConn : +185

: +185 Gonzaga : +230

: +230 Arkansas: +600

To Win the South Region

Alabama : -145

: -145 Creighton : +800

: +800 San Diego State: +650

+650 Princeton: +2500

To Win the Midwest Region

Houston : -115

: -115 Texas : +190

: +190 Xavier : +650

: +650 Miami: +700

To Win the East Region