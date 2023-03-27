Jordan Hawkins of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates with teammates after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-54 in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

For the first time since 1970, the men’s Final Four will feature three teams that have never been there before. The fourth team is the odds-on favorite to go home a winner.

Be honest: How many men’s Final Four teams did you get right when you filled out your 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket on Selection Sunday?

I’ll buy that you had one. UConn was a trendy pick, Miami won the ACC, and San Diego State won a really good Mountain West Conference. You could have gotten one of them. But did you have more than one of those teams? No. No, you did not.

Yet, here we stand. On Saturday night, the Owls of Florida Atlantic (!) will play SDSU and UConn will face the Canes in the national semifinals in Houston. Between them, the four teams have a combined six Final Four appearances — all from Connecticut. Miami’s Jim Larrañaga is the only head coach left standing with Final Four experience, though he did so with unsung George Mason back in 2006.

So how does one possibly go about deciding odds in this wacky, wild Final Four? You don’t, of course. Instead, you turn to our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook — check out all the latest numbers below.

Final Four Odds 2023: Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament

All betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Monday, March 27, 2023.

National Semifinals

FAU +1.5 (-102)

+1.5 (-102) San Diego State -1.5 (-120)

Miami +5.5 (-106)

+5.5 (-106) UConn -5.5 (114)

To Win Championship:

UConn : -125

: -125 San Diego State : +360

: +360 Miami : +490

: +490 FAU: +600

National Championship Exacta

UConn over San Diego State : +220

: +220 UConn over FAU : +260

: +260 San Diego State over UConn : +550

: +550 FAU over UConn : +750

: +750 Miami over San Diego State : +950

: +950 Miami over FAU : +1000

: +1000 San Diego State over Miami : +1100

: +1100 FAU over Miami: +1600

Final Four Most Outstanding Player Futures Betting Odds