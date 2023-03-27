For the first time since 1970, the men’s Final Four will feature three teams that have never been there before. The fourth team is the odds-on favorite to go home a winner.
Be honest: How many men’s Final Four teams did you get right when you filled out your 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket on Selection Sunday?
I’ll buy that you had one. UConn was a trendy pick, Miami won the ACC, and San Diego State won a really good Mountain West Conference. You could have gotten one of them. But did you have more than one of those teams? No. No, you did not.
Yet, here we stand. On Saturday night, the Owls of Florida Atlantic (!) will play SDSU and UConn will face the Canes in the national semifinals in Houston. Between them, the four teams have a combined six Final Four appearances — all from Connecticut. Miami’s Jim Larrañaga is the only head coach left standing with Final Four experience, though he did so with unsung George Mason back in 2006.
So how does one possibly go about deciding odds in this wacky, wild Final Four? You don’t, of course. Instead, you turn to our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook — check out all the latest numbers below.
Final Four Odds 2023: Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament
All betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Monday, March 27, 2023.
National Semifinals
- FAU +1.5 (-102)
- San Diego State -1.5 (-120)
- Miami +5.5 (-106)
- UConn -5.5 (114)
To Win Championship:
- UConn: -125
- San Diego State: +360
- Miami: +490
- FAU: +600
@boardroom_ 90 TEAMS in the NCAA Tournament?!? 🤯#marchmadness #ncaabasketball #collegebasketball #collegesports #finalfour ♬ original sound – Boardroom
National Championship Exacta
- UConn over San Diego State: +220
- UConn over FAU: +260
- San Diego State over UConn: +550
- FAU over UConn: +750
- Miami over San Diego State: +950
- Miami over FAU: +1000
- San Diego State over Miami: +1100
- FAU over Miami: +1600
Final Four Most Outstanding Player Futures Betting Odds
- Adama Sanogo (UConn): +270
- Jordan Hawkins (UConn): +330
- Isaiah Wong (Miami): +1200
- Darrion Trammell (San Diego State):+1200
- Johnell Davis (FAU): +1400
- Matt Bradley (San Diego State): +1500
- Andre Jackson Jr. (UConn): +1500
- Lamont Butler (San Diego State): +1500
- Jordan Miller (Miami): +1900
- Alijah Martin (FAU): +2100
- Nijel Pack (Miami): +2400
- Vladislav Goldin (FAU): +2600
- Jaedon LeDee (San Diego State): +3400
- Nathan Mensah (San Diego State): +3400
- Norchad Omier (Miami): +4200
More March Madness:
Texas, Rodney Terry Agree to 5-year, $15.3 Million Contract
By the end, it seemed inevitable. Texas has offered Rodney Terry a contract to be its next head men’s basketball coach….
Mackenzie Mgbako: Fueling the Future
Mackenzie Mgbako, a Duke commit and projected first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft, sat down with Boardroom to discuss his approach to NIL, his new partnership with G FUEL, and more. In many…