After having won five of the eight games he’s started for Washington in 2022, Taylor Heinicke has likely earned himself some money this upcoming offseason.

He isn’t perfect, but Washington Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke completely changed the trajectory of the team, turning a lifeless 2-4 squad into playoff contenders. Now, he’s due for a payday — in Washington or elsewhere.

The Commanders have started 14 different quarterbacks since Robert Griffin III tore his ACL, LCL, and meniscus in the 2012 NFC Wild Card round — and none have gotten the job done. Although the bar was low, Heinicke has executed, boasting a 5-2-1 record in 2022 with Washington currently owning the final spot in the postseason.

From the XFL to Commanders leader, Heinicke is in for a significant pay bump no matter where he ends up. He’s earned $7.6 million in seven seasons with a $1.5 million salary in 2022. Most of his contract is incentive-based, earning $44,177 for every game he suits up and $125,000 for every game he wins. As he enters the free agent market in 2023, there’s no doubt he’s played himself into a worthwhile contract — even if it’s considered low for the average QB.

Let’s take a look at his comparable market value for the 2023 offseason.

What is Taylor Heinicke’s 2023 Market Value?

Spotrac determines its own market value estimates based on a player’s age, contract status, and statistical production. It doesn’t take into account wins, awards, or playoff performance, but it’s a useful measuring stick when comparing other players’ contracts.

In Heinicke’s case, he won’t become one of the richest QBs in the league, but he could see his base salary jump nearly 1200% if projections are indeed correct.

Projecting the size of a Taylor Heinicke contract extension

By Spotrac’s estimates, a Taylor Heinicke contract extension is pegged at three years and $59,107,401 . That would rank No. 14 in the NFL in terms of total value behind Ryan Tannehill.

. That would rank in the NFL in terms of total value behind Ryan Tannehill. His average annual salary is projected at $19,702,467, which would rank 15th — one spot ahead of Tom Brady.

Comparable QBs by Value

Comparable QBs by Stats

PLAYER GP% PASS YDS/G PASS TD/G COMP% Bridgewater 87.9 233.9 1.14 68 Tannehill 71.9 205.3 1.7 67.3 Dalton 57.6 193.9 1.2 64 Garoppolo 63.6 233.6 1.3 67.7 Average 70.3 216.7 1.32 66.7 Heinicke 76.7 211.4 1.3 63.4

He’s far from perfect and he probably isn’t the long-term solution, but he’s a gamer who brought some respectability back to the franchise. Not to mention, with controversies and lawsuits swarming Dan Snyder, the least this organization can do is pay the guy that brought some respectability back to Washington DC amid what would’ve been an even more nightmarish season.

Read More: