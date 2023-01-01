Steelers vs. Ravens Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 17

All the latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook as Baltimore looks to keep Pittsburgh out of the playoff picture.
One of the NFL‘s greatest modern rivalries takes center stage to begin 2023 as T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Tyler Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. With wins in four of their last five games, Pittsburgh is on the periphery of the AFC wild card race, needing wins over Baltimore and Cleveland to have a shot. Either way, the team is showing signs of progress, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Baltimore’s already clinched a playoff spot and will look to keep pace with Cincinnati for the AFC North title leading into their Week 18 matchup. The Ravens will again be without superstar QB Lamar Jackson and will call on Huntley to end the Steelers’ postseason hopes. Heading into this divisional showdown, let’s check out all the Steelers vs. Ravens odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Steelers vs. Ravens Odds: NFL Week 17
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 1 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Baltimore Ravens -1.5 (-110) / Pittsburgh Steelers +1.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-126) / Pittsburgh Steelers (-108)
- Over/Under: OVER 35.5 (-106) / UNDER 35.5 (-114)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Najee Harris: +650
- J.K. Dobbins: +750
- Mark Andrews: +1000
- Diontae Johnson: +1000
- Gus Edwards: +1000
- Tyler Huntley: +1100
- Demarcus Robinson: +1300
- Pat Freiermuth: +1300
- George Pickens: +1400
- Jaylen Warren: +1600
- Kenny Pickett: +2100
- DeSean Jackson: +2400
Anytime TD Scorer
- Najee Harris: +150
- J.K. Dobbins: +200
- Mark Andrews: +270
- Diontae Johnson: +270
- Gus Edwards: +270
- Tyler Huntley: +290
- Demarcus Robinson: +370
- Pat Freiermuth: +370
- George Pickens: +390
- Jaylen Warren: +460
- Kenny Pickett: +600
- DeSean Jackson: +700
To Score 2+ TDs
- Najee Harris: +800
- J.K. Dobbins: +1100
- Diontae Johnson: +1700
- Mark Andrews: +1900
- Gus Edwards: +2000
- Tyler Huntley: +2300
- Pat Freiermuth: +2900
- Demarcus Robinson: +3000
- George Pickens: +3300
- Jaylen Warren: +4000
- Kenny Pickett: +6500
Top Steelers vs. Ravens Over/Unders
- Kenny Pickett passing yards: 193.5
- Kenny Pickett passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+200), Under 1.5 (-265)
- Tyler Huntley passing yards: 168.5
- Tyler Huntley passing TDs: Over 0.5 (-180), Under 0.5 (+140)
- Najee Harris rushing yards: 56.5
- J.K. Dobbins rushing yards: 54.5
- Gus Edwards rushing yards: 39.5
- Tyler Huntley rushing yards: 35.5
- Kenny Pickett rushing yards: Over 16.5 (-118), Under 16.5 (-104)
- Diontae Johnson receiving yards: 48.5
- Mark Andrews receiving yards: 45.5
- George Pickens receiving yards: 38.5
- Pat Freiermuth receiving yards: 37.5
- Demarcus Robinson receiving yards: 30.5
- Steven Sims receiving yards: Over 11.5 (-114), Under 11.5 (-106)
- Najee Harris receiving yards: Over 11.5 (-102), Under 11.5 (-118)
Top Game Parlays
- Pittsburgh +3.5 AND UNDER 36.5: +190
- Pittsburgh +3.5 AND OVER 36.5: +240
- Baltimore -3.5 AND UNDER 36.5: +290
- Baltimore -3.5 AND OVER 36.5: +380
Read More:
- What’s Next for gmoney?
- Inside the NIL Era with Daveed Cohen of Lil Wayne’s Young Money APAA Sports Agency
- How Collaboration Brought Vic Mensa’s Black Star Line Festival To Life
- Steelers vs. Ravens Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 17
- Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr: Everything You Need to Know