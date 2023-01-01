Steelers vs. Ravens Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 17

Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

All the latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook as Baltimore looks to keep Pittsburgh out of the playoff picture.

One of the NFL‘s greatest modern rivalries takes center stage to begin 2023 as T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Tyler Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. With wins in four of their last five games, Pittsburgh is on the periphery of the AFC wild card race, needing wins over Baltimore and Cleveland to have a shot. Either way, the team is showing signs of progress, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Baltimore’s already clinched a playoff spot and will look to keep pace with Cincinnati for the AFC North title leading into their Week 18 matchup. The Ravens will again be without superstar QB Lamar Jackson and will call on Huntley to end the Steelers’ postseason hopes. Heading into this divisional showdown, let’s check out all the Steelers vs. Ravens odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Ravens Odds: NFL Week 17

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 1 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Baltimore Ravens -1.5 (-110) / Pittsburgh Steelers +1.5 (-110)

: Baltimore Ravens -1.5 (-110) / Pittsburgh Steelers +1.5 (-110) Moneyline : Baltimore Ravens (-126) / Pittsburgh Steelers (-108)

: Baltimore Ravens (-126) / Pittsburgh Steelers (-108) Over/Under: OVER 35.5 (-106) / UNDER 35.5 (-114)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

Najee Harris: +150

+150 J.K. Dobbins: +200

+200 Mark Andrews: +270

+270 Diontae Johnson: +270

+270 Gus Edwards : +270

: +270 Tyler Huntley: +290

+290 Demarcus Robinson: +370

+370 Pat Freiermuth : +370

: +370 George Pickens: +390

+390 Jaylen Warren: +460

+460 Kenny Pickett: +600

+600 DeSean Jackson: +700

To Score 2+ TDs

Najee Harris: +800

+800 J.K. Dobbins: +1100

+1100 Diontae Johnson: +1700

+1700 Mark Andrews: +1900

+1900 Gus Edwards : +2000

: +2000 Tyler Huntley: +2300

+2300 Pat Freiermuth : +2900

: +2900 Demarcus Robinson: +3000

+3000 George Pickens: +3300

+3300 Jaylen Warren: +4000

+4000 Kenny Pickett: +6500

Top Steelers vs. Ravens Over/Unders

Kenny Pickett passing yards: 193.5

193.5 Kenny Pickett passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+200), Under 1.5 (-265)

Over 1.5 (+200), Under 1.5 (-265) Tyler Huntley passing yards: 168.5

168.5 Tyler Huntley passing TDs: Over 0.5 (-180), Under 0.5 (+140)

Over 0.5 (-180), Under 0.5 (+140) Najee Harris rushing yards: 56.5

56.5 J.K. Dobbins rushing yards: 54.5

54.5 Gus Edwards rushing yards: 39.5

39.5 Tyler Huntley rushing yards: 35.5

35.5 Kenny Pickett rushing yards: Over 16.5 (-118), Under 16.5 (-104)

Over 16.5 (-118), Under 16.5 (-104) Diontae Johnson receiving yards: 48.5

48.5 Mark Andrews receiving yards: 45.5

45.5 George Pickens receiving yards: 38.5

38.5 Pat Freiermuth receiving yards: 37.5

37.5 Demarcus Robinson receiving yards: 30.5

30.5 Steven Sims receiving yards: Over 11.5 (-114), Under 11.5 (-106)

Over 11.5 (-114), Under 11.5 (-106) Najee Harris receiving yards: Over 11.5 (-102), Under 11.5 (-118)

Top Game Parlays

Pittsburgh +3.5 AND UNDER 36.5: +190

+190 Pittsburgh +3.5 AND OVER 36.5: +240

+240 Baltimore -3.5 AND UNDER 36.5: +290

+290 Baltimore -3.5 AND OVER 36.5: +380

