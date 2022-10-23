Get set for Sunday Night Football in Miami with the latest Dolphins-Steelers odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
For better or worse, all eyes in the NFL universe will be on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as his team hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in south Florida.
Miami has lost all three games since Tagovailoa’s gruesome injury sustained on that Thursday night in Cincinnati, 3-3 in a surprisingly competitive AFC East that was expected to go to Buffalo in a landslide. Pittsburgh rookie QB Kenny Pickett sustained a concussion of his own in Sunday’s upset win over Tampa Bay, but he will start Sunday ahead of Mitchell Trubisky as the Steelers find themselves just a game behind Cincinnati and Baltimore for first place in the AFC North.
Will Tua and Miami be able to return to the form that allowed them to shock Baltimore and Buffalo and start 3-0? Heading into this intriguing AFC showdown, let’s check out all the latest Steelers vs. Dolphins odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dolphins vs. Steelers Odds: NFL Week 7
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 23 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Miami Dolphins -7.5 (-105) / Pittsburgh Steelers +7.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Miami Dolphins (-355) / Pittsburgh Steelers (+285)
- Over/Under: OVER 44.5 (-110) / UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Tyreek Hill: +550
- Raheem Mostert: +550
- Jaylen Waddle: +850
- Najee Harris: +1000
- Diontae Johnson: +1200
- Chase Edmonds: +1200
- Mike Gesicki: +1500
- Chase Claypool: +1700
- George Pickens: +1800
- Pat Freiermuth: +1900
Anytime TD Scorer
- Tyreek Hill: -115
- Raheem Mostert: -115
- Jaylen Waddle: +140
- Najee Harris: +175
- Diontae Johnson: +210
- Chase Edmonds: +260
- Chase Claypool: +300
- Mike Gesicki: +320
- George Pickens: +340
- Pat Freiermuth: +350
To Score 2+ TDs
- Raheem Mostert: +500
- Tyreek Hill: +550
- Jaylen Waddle: +1000
- Najee Harris: +1200
- Diontae Johnson: +1600
- Chase Edmonds: +2000
- Chase Claypool: +2600
- Mike Gesicki: +3000
- George Pickens: +3100
Top Steelers vs. Dolphins Over/Unders
- Tua Tagovailoa passing yards: 250.5
- Tua Tagovailoa passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-128), Under 1.5 (+100)
- Tua Tagovailoa pass completions: Over 21.5 (-130), Under 21.5 (-102)
- Kenny Pickett passing yards: 230.5
- Kenny Pickett passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+172), Under 1.5 (-225)
- Kenny Pickett pass completions: Over 20.5 (-130), Under 20.5 (-102)
- Raheem Mostert rushing yards: 60.5
- Najee Harris rushing yards: 42.5
- Tyreek Hill receiving yards: 80.5
- Jaylen Waddle receiving yards: 63.5
- Diontae Johnson receiving yards: 56.5
- George Pickens receiving yards: 45.5
- Chase Claypool receiving yads: 40.5
- Pat Freiermuth receiving yards: 33.5
- Mike Gesicki receiving yards: 20.5
- Najee Harris receiving yards: 13.5
- Raheem Mostert receiving yards: 8.5
Top Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Player Props
- Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 2+ TDs AND Miami win: -132
- Jaylen Waddle to have 6+ receptions AND Miami win: +190
- Tua Tagovailoa to complete 25+ passes AND Miami win: +210
- George Pickens to have 4+ receptions AND Pittsburgh win: +520
- Chase Claypool to have 4+ receptions AND Pittsburgh win: +560
- Kenny Pickett to throw for 2+ TDs AND Pittsburgh win: +630
