Get set for Sunday Night Football in Miami with the latest Dolphins-Steelers odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

For better or worse, all eyes in the NFL universe will be on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as his team hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in south Florida.

Miami has lost all three games since Tagovailoa’s gruesome injury sustained on that Thursday night in Cincinnati, 3-3 in a surprisingly competitive AFC East that was expected to go to Buffalo in a landslide. Pittsburgh rookie QB Kenny Pickett sustained a concussion of his own in Sunday’s upset win over Tampa Bay, but he will start Sunday ahead of Mitchell Trubisky as the Steelers find themselves just a game behind Cincinnati and Baltimore for first place in the AFC North.

Will Tua and Miami be able to return to the form that allowed them to shock Baltimore and Buffalo and start 3-0? Heading into this intriguing AFC showdown, let’s check out all the latest Steelers vs. Dolphins odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Steelers Odds: NFL Week 7

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 23 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Miami Dolphins -7.5 (-105) / Pittsburgh Steelers +7.5 (-115)

: Miami Dolphins -7.5 (-105) / Pittsburgh Steelers +7.5 (-115) Moneyline : Miami Dolphins (-355) / Pittsburgh Steelers (+285)

: Miami Dolphins (-355) / Pittsburgh Steelers (+285) Over/Under: OVER 44.5 (-110) / UNDER 44.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Tyreek Hill: +550

+550 Raheem Mostert: +550

+550 Jaylen Waddle: +850

+850 Najee Harris: +1000

+1000 Diontae Johnson: +1200

+1200 Chase Edmonds: +1200

+1200 Mike Gesicki: +1500

+1500 Chase Claypool: +1700

+1700 George Pickens: +1800

+1800 Pat Freiermuth: +1900

Anytime TD Scorer

Tyreek Hill: -115

-115 Raheem Mostert: -115

-115 Jaylen Waddle: +140

+140 Najee Harris: +175

+175 Diontae Johnson: +210

+210 Chase Edmonds: +260

+260 Chase Claypool: +300

+300 Mike Gesicki: +320

+320 George Pickens: +340

+340 Pat Freiermuth: +350



To Score 2+ TDs

Raheem Mostert: +500

+500 Tyreek Hill: +550

+550 Jaylen Waddle: +1000

+1000 Najee Harris: +1200

+1200 Diontae Johnson: +1600

+1600 Chase Edmonds: +2000

+2000 Chase Claypool: +2600

+2600 Mike Gesicki: +3000

+3000 George Pickens: +3100

Top Steelers vs. Dolphins Over/Unders

Tua Tagovailoa passing yards: 250.5

250.5 Tua Tagovailoa passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-128), Under 1.5 (+100)

Over 1.5 (-128), Under 1.5 (+100) Tua Tagovailoa pass completions: Over 21.5 (-130), Under 21.5 (-102)

Over 21.5 (-130), Under 21.5 (-102) Kenny Pickett passing yards: 230.5

230.5 Kenny Pickett passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+172), Under 1.5 (-225)

Over 1.5 (+172), Under 1.5 (-225) Kenny Pickett pass completions: Over 20.5 (-130), Under 20.5 (-102)

Over 20.5 (-130), Under 20.5 (-102) Raheem Mostert rushing yards: 60.5

60.5 Najee Harris rushing yards: 42.5

42.5 Tyreek Hill receiving yards: 80.5

80.5 Jaylen Waddle receiving yards: 63.5

63.5 Diontae Johnson receiving yards: 56.5

56.5 George Pickens receiving yards: 45.5

45.5 Chase Claypool receiving yads: 40.5

40.5 Pat Freiermuth receiving yards: 33.5

33.5 Mike Gesicki receiving yards: 20.5

20.5 Najee Harris receiving yards: 13.5

13.5 Raheem Mostert receiving yards: 8.5

Top Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Player Props

Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 2+ TDs AND Miami win: -132

-132 Jaylen Waddle to have 6+ receptions AND Miami win: +190

+190 Tua Tagovailoa to complete 25+ passes AND Miami win: +210

+210 George Pickens to have 4+ receptions AND Pittsburgh win: +520

+520 Chase Claypool to have 4+ receptions AND Pittsburgh win: +560

+560 Kenny Pickett to throw for 2+ TDs AND Pittsburgh win: +630

