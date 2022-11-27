Spain vs. Germany Prediction, Odds & Prop Bets: 2022 World Cup

Spain scored a thunderous 7-0 victory to open up their 2022 World Cup campaign against Costa Rica. (James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Get set for a clash of former World Cup champs with the latest Germany vs. Spain odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel, plus a match prediction.

Only eight nations have ever won a World Cup title; on Nov. 27, two of them will square off in Qatar in Group B action.

The two combatants are coming off decidedly different opening matches, however — Spain are rolling thanks to an absolutely rollicking 7-0 victory over Costa Rica, while Germany were gut-punched to the tune of an upset defeat at the hands of Japan.

With the knockout stages suddenly not so far away, suffice to say that neither of these sides will be lacking for motivation.

With that in mind, let’s make a Spain vs. Germany prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Germany vs. Spain Odds to Win: 2022 World Cup

All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Spain: +130

Germany: +195

Draw: +250

Draw no bet

Spain: -145

Germany: +115

Spain-Germany Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -460

UNDER: 1.5: +340

OVER 2.5: -136

UNDER 2.5: +112

OVER 3.5: +192

UNDER 3.5: -240

Both teams to score?

Yes: -168

No: +132

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 9: +105

EXACTLY 9: +550

OVER 9: +100

ESP vs. GER Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer

Alvaro Morata : +500

: +500 Ansu Fati : +650

: +650 Ferran Torres : +700

: +700 Niclas Fullkrug : +800

: +800 Pablo Sarabia : +800

: +800 Kai Havertz : +800

: +800 Marco Asensio : +850

: +850 Serge Gnabry : +850

: +850 Dani Olmo : +850

: +850 Karim Adeyemi : +850

: +850 Youssoufa Moukoko : +850

: +850 Leroy Sane : +900

: +900 Jamal Musiala : +1000

: +1000 Carlos Soler : +1000

: +1000 Yeremy Pino : +1000

: +1000 Nico Williams : +1000

: +1000 NO GOALSCORER : +1100

: +1100 Jonas Hofmann : +1100

: +1100 Thomas Muller : +1100

: +1100 Gavi : +1300

: +1300 Mario Gotze : +1400

: +1400 Julian Brandt : +1400

: +1400 Pedri : +1400

: +1400 Ilkay Gundogan : +1400

: +1400 Marcos Llorente: +1700

Anytime goalscorer

Alvaro Morata : +165

: +165 Ansu Fati : +210

: +210 Ferran Torres : +230

: +230 Niclas Fullkrug : +270

: +270 Pablo Sarabia : +270

: +270 Kai Havertz : +270

: +270 Karim Adeyemi : +270

: +270 Marco Asensio : +280

: +280 Dani Olmo : +280

: +280 Youssoufa Moukoko : +280

: +280 Serge Gnabry : +290

: +290 Leroy Sane : +300

: +300 Yeremy Pino : +340

: +340 Jamal Musiala : +350

: +350 Nico Williams : +360

: +360 Thomas Muller : +370

: +370 Carlos Soler : +370

: +370 Jonas Hofmann : +390

: +390 Gavi : +480

: +480 Mario Gotze : +490

: +490 Pedri : +490

: +490 Julian Brandt : +490

: +490 Ilkay Gundogan : +500

: +500 Marcos Llorente : +600

: +600 Leon Goretzka : +750

: +750 Koke : +950

: +950 Joshua Kimmich: +1000

To score a header goal

Alvaro Morata : +570

: +570 Kai Havertz : +790

: +790 Gavi : +900

: +900 Aymeric Laporte : +900

: +900 Pau Torres : +1180

: +1180 Thomas Muller : +1180

: +1180 Antonio Rudiger : +1300

: +1300 Leon Goretzka: +1420

Spain vs. Germany Prediction & Best Bet

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:

Being two of the biggest international powers in the sport, it’s no surprise that Spain and Germany have been evenly matched over the years. The Germans have won nine of the 25 all-time meetings, while the Spaniards have won eight along with there being eight draws along the way.

Having said that, Spain absolutely crushed Germany, 6-0, in their last meeting back in 2020. With Germany looking extremely recently — especially after the loss to Japan — I can’t help but feel that Spain will be victorious yet again.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Spain 2, Germany 1

BEST BET: Spain to Score First Goal (-125)

