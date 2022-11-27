Spain vs. Germany Prediction, Odds & Prop Bets: 2022 World Cup

Get set for a clash of former World Cup champs with the latest Germany vs. Spain odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel, plus a match prediction.
Only eight nations have ever won a World Cup title; on Nov. 27, two of them will square off in Qatar in Group B action.
The two combatants are coming off decidedly different opening matches, however — Spain are rolling thanks to an absolutely rollicking 7-0 victory over Costa Rica, while Germany were gut-punched to the tune of an upset defeat at the hands of Japan.
With the knockout stages suddenly not so far away, suffice to say that neither of these sides will be lacking for motivation.
With that in mind, let’s make a Spain vs. Germany prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Germany vs. Spain Odds to Win: 2022 World Cup
All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moneyline
Spain: +130
Germany: +195
Draw: +250
Draw no bet
Spain: -145
Germany: +115
Spain-Germany Game Props
Over/under total goals
OVER 1.5: -460
UNDER: 1.5: +340
OVER 2.5: -136
UNDER 2.5: +112
OVER 3.5: +192
UNDER 3.5: -240
Both teams to score?
Yes: -168
No: +132
Number of corner kicks:
UNDER 9: +105
EXACTLY 9: +550
OVER 9: +100
ESP vs. GER Player Prop Bets
First goalscorer
- Alvaro Morata: +500
- Ansu Fati: +650
- Ferran Torres: +700
- Niclas Fullkrug: +800
- Pablo Sarabia: +800
- Kai Havertz: +800
- Marco Asensio: +850
- Serge Gnabry: +850
- Dani Olmo: +850
- Karim Adeyemi: +850
- Youssoufa Moukoko: +850
- Leroy Sane: +900
- Jamal Musiala: +1000
- Carlos Soler: +1000
- Yeremy Pino: +1000
- Nico Williams: +1000
- NO GOALSCORER: +1100
- Jonas Hofmann: +1100
- Thomas Muller: +1100
- Gavi: +1300
- Mario Gotze: +1400
- Julian Brandt: +1400
- Pedri: +1400
- Ilkay Gundogan: +1400
- Marcos Llorente: +1700
Anytime goalscorer
- Alvaro Morata: +165
- Ansu Fati: +210
- Ferran Torres: +230
- Niclas Fullkrug: +270
- Pablo Sarabia: +270
- Kai Havertz: +270
- Karim Adeyemi: +270
- Marco Asensio: +280
- Dani Olmo: +280
- Youssoufa Moukoko: +280
- Serge Gnabry: +290
- Leroy Sane: +300
- Yeremy Pino: +340
- Jamal Musiala: +350
- Nico Williams: +360
- Thomas Muller: +370
- Carlos Soler: +370
- Jonas Hofmann: +390
- Gavi: +480
- Mario Gotze: +490
- Pedri: +490
- Julian Brandt: +490
- Ilkay Gundogan: +500
- Marcos Llorente: +600
- Leon Goretzka: +750
- Koke: +950
- Joshua Kimmich: +1000
To score a header goal
- Alvaro Morata: +570
- Kai Havertz: +790
- Gavi: +900
- Aymeric Laporte: +900
- Pau Torres: +1180
- Thomas Muller: +1180
- Antonio Rudiger: +1300
- Leon Goretzka: +1420
Spain vs. Germany Prediction & Best Bet
As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:
Being two of the biggest international powers in the sport, it’s no surprise that Spain and Germany have been evenly matched over the years. The Germans have won nine of the 25 all-time meetings, while the Spaniards have won eight along with there being eight draws along the way.
Having said that, Spain absolutely crushed Germany, 6-0, in their last meeting back in 2020. With Germany looking extremely recently — especially after the loss to Japan — I can’t help but feel that Spain will be victorious yet again.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Spain 2, Germany 1
BEST BET: Spain to Score First Goal (-125)
