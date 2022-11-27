About Boardroom

Sports November 27, 2022
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Spain vs. Germany Prediction, Odds & Prop Bets: 2022 World Cup

Spain scored a thunderous 7-0 victory to open up their 2022 World Cup campaign against Costa Rica. (James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
Get set for a clash of former World Cup champs with the latest Germany vs. Spain odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel, plus a match prediction.

Only eight nations have ever won a World Cup title; on Nov. 27, two of them will square off in Qatar in Group B action.

The two combatants are coming off decidedly different opening matches, however — Spain are rolling thanks to an absolutely rollicking 7-0 victory over Costa Rica, while Germany were gut-punched to the tune of an upset defeat at the hands of Japan.

With the knockout stages suddenly not so far away, suffice to say that neither of these sides will be lacking for motivation.

With that in mind, let’s make a Spain vs. Germany prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Germany vs. Spain Odds to Win: 2022 World Cup

All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Spain: +130
Germany: +195
Draw: +250

Draw no bet

Spain: -145
Germany: +115

Spain-Germany Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -460
UNDER: 1.5: +340

OVER 2.5: -136
UNDER 2.5: +112

OVER 3.5: +192
UNDER 3.5: -240

Both teams to score?

Yes: -168
No: +132

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 9: +105
EXACTLY 9: +550
OVER 9: +100

ESP vs. GER Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer
  • Alvaro Morata: +500
  • Ansu Fati: +650
  • Ferran Torres: +700
  • Niclas Fullkrug: +800
  • Pablo Sarabia: +800
  • Kai Havertz: +800
  • Marco Asensio: +850
  • Serge Gnabry: +850
  • Dani Olmo: +850
  • Karim Adeyemi: +850
  • Youssoufa Moukoko: +850
  • Leroy Sane: +900
  • Jamal Musiala: +1000
  • Carlos Soler: +1000
  • Yeremy Pino: +1000
  • Nico Williams: +1000
  • NO GOALSCORER: +1100
  • Jonas Hofmann: +1100
  • Thomas Muller: +1100
  • Gavi: +1300
  • Mario Gotze: +1400
  • Julian Brandt: +1400
  • Pedri: +1400
  • Ilkay Gundogan: +1400
  • Marcos Llorente: +1700
Anytime goalscorer
  • Alvaro Morata: +165
  • Ansu Fati: +210
  • Ferran Torres: +230
  • Niclas Fullkrug: +270
  • Pablo Sarabia: +270
  • Kai Havertz: +270
  • Karim Adeyemi: +270
  • Marco Asensio: +280
  • Dani Olmo: +280
  • Youssoufa Moukoko: +280
  • Serge Gnabry: +290
  • Leroy Sane: +300
  • Yeremy Pino: +340
  • Jamal Musiala: +350
  • Nico Williams: +360
  • Thomas Muller: +370
  • Carlos Soler: +370
  • Jonas Hofmann: +390
  • Gavi: +480
  • Mario Gotze: +490
  • Pedri: +490
  • Julian Brandt: +490
  • Ilkay Gundogan: +500
  • Marcos Llorente: +600
  • Leon Goretzka: +750
  • Koke: +950
  • Joshua Kimmich: +1000
To score a header goal
  • Alvaro Morata: +570
  • Kai Havertz: +790
  • Gavi: +900
  • Aymeric Laporte: +900
  • Pau Torres: +1180
  • Thomas Muller: +1180
  • Antonio Rudiger: +1300
  • Leon Goretzka: +1420

Spain vs. Germany Prediction & Best Bet

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:

Being two of the biggest international powers in the sport, it’s no surprise that Spain and Germany have been evenly matched over the years. The Germans have won nine of the 25 all-time meetings, while the Spaniards have won eight along with there being eight draws along the way.

Having said that, Spain absolutely crushed Germany, 6-0, in their last meeting back in 2020. With Germany looking extremely recently — especially after the loss to Japan — I can’t help but feel that Spain will be victorious yet again.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Spain 2, Germany 1

BEST BET: Spain to Score First Goal (-125)

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

