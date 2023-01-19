Through this new strategic partnership, the renowned sports publication will serve as SimWin’s presenting partner ahead of its debut competitive season.

On Thursday, metaverse platform SimWin Sports announced a multi-year deal with Sports Illustrated to enhance its metaverse sports experience.

SimWin Sports is building a virtual league for basketball and football games powered by blockchain technology. As Boardroom previously wrote, the company is working with Horizen Labs to develop its Web3 platform.

Through this new strategic partnership, the historic sports publication will serve as SimWin’s presenting partner ahead of its debut season, which is set to kick off later this year.

“We are delighted to partner with Sports Illustrated, an authority in the sports and culture realm, as they continue their foray into the metaverse sports space,” SimWin CEO David Ortiz said in a statement. “This partnership will bridge our Web3 audience to the traditional sports universe -– two realms that are converging rapidly – and optimize engagement with the rabid fans SI has cultivated for generations.”

The team logo for Sports Illustrated’s SimWin franchise, Atlanta Midnight Train.

The pair shared in a press release that Sports Illustrated will own virtual football, basketball, and soccer teams in SimWin’s sports world under the name “Atlanta Midnight Train.” The media brand joins a growing list of companies working with SimWin’s gaming experience, including Own the Moment, Emmanuel Acho, Magic Johnson, Tracy McGrady, LaMelo Ball, and more. The ownership groups working with SimWin are currently building teams of virtual athletes that will compete in virtual fantasy-inspired gaming experiences.

Dan Dienst, EVP of tactical opportunities at Sports Illustrated’s parent company, Authentic Brands Group, said in an official news release that the magazine’s partnership with SimWin is an organic next step for the brand as it expands further in the Web3 space.

“As Authentic continues to build out its sports, media, and Web3 verticals, we are thrilled to partner with SimWin as well as become proud owners of three teams in SimWin’s virtual sports leagues,” Dienst said in a statement.

SimWin is expected to release additional details on its debut season soon.

