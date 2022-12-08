Own the Moment Nabs SimWin Virtual Sports Team in New Orleans

On Thursday, SimWin Sports announced that Web3 sports platform Own the Moment (OTM) will lead a new team for its upcoming metaverse sports league. OTM will be the ownership group behind the New Orleans Jolly Jokers football and basketball franchises.

SimWin Sports is building a virtual league that will run basketball and football games powered by blockchain technology. The Web3 company was founded by David J. Ortiz, who is bringing his executive leadership experience from EA Sports, Sony, and Warner Bros.

SimWin Sports is working with Horizen Labs to develop its Web3 platform.

“We’re ecstatic to bring in a group of individuals aligned with our vision of the future of Web3 gaming,” Ortiz said in an official news release. “We can’t wait to see what they’ll do as owners of the New Orleans Jolly Jokers, given that they’re notorious daily fantasy champions and truly passionate sports fans.”

OTM built a platform for Web3-curious sports fans that provides analytical tools for sports NFTs, gamification, other content, and a community to connect with. The company was co-founded by daily fantasy sports veterans TJ Laessig and Justin Herzig. OTM also manages an exclusive community through its Jolly Jokers NFT project, which includes 5,000 sports NFTs built on Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain.

“We knew SimWin would be a perfect fit with OTM from day one,” OTM CEO TJ Laessig said in a statement. “In addition to our shared focus on Web3 and blockchain technology, we also share a love of sports above all else. We can’t wait to help bring a fresh take on DFS [daily fantasy sports] to as many sports fans as possible.”

As Boardroom’s Randall Williams previously reported, interested gamers can tap into SimWin’s world by purchasing an NFT athlete to play within the Web3 company’s game. Users can buy, sell, trade, and train their NFT players to compete under teams owned by a roster of all-star investors, including Magic Johnson, Jerry Rice, Dr. Jennifer Welter, Tracy McGrady, LaMelo Ball, Nick Carter, and more.

