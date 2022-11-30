Under Armour to Release Shedeur Sanders Signature Jersey

Under Armour is making 100 official Shedeur Sanders jerseys available. (William H. Kelly/Jackson State via Getty Images)

100 fans will be able to purchase an officially licensed Shedeur Sanders jersey through Under Armour.

Under Armour will release a signature Shedeur Sanders jersey that will make the Jackson State quarterback the first and only HBCU player with his own officially licensed jersey. A limited number of the special edition jersey will be available for purchase.

It is no surprise that Under Armour is the brand empowering Sanders to release the jersey. Under Armour is Jackson State’s uniform sponsor and the brand has also had a relationship with his father, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.

The business of college athlete jersey releases has grown slowly since the NIL era began last year. Earlier in 2022, players such as Bryce Young, Caleb Williams and Quinn Ewers were able to release replica college football jerseys through the Fanatics and OneTeam Partners’ NIL jersey program.

Sanders is no stranger to NIL deals. Earlier this year he was nominated for NIL Male Athlete of the Year at the first annual NIL Summit, alongside Young, Rayquan Smith, Chase Griffin, Gable Steveson, and Shareef O’Neal. Ultimately, Griffin won the award. But Sanders’ noteworthy deals include Gatorade, Beats by Dre, Brady Brand, Oikos and PLB Sports & Entertainment.

On the field, Jackson State is having its most successful season in program history, touting the school’s first 11-0 season. Sanders has been responsible for much of that success. He’s thrown for 32 touchdowns, 3,000 yards and has a 70% completion percentage with just six interceptions.

Next up for Sanders, the SWAC Championship game, where he’ll lead the Tigers against Southern.

