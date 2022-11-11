New York Knicks Name Ronnie Fieg Creative Director

The Kith founder and New York native takes to his hometown hoops team as creative director — a first for the famed franchise.

Growing up in Jamaica, Queens, Ronnie Fieg was only an hour away from The Mecca.

By bus or by train, the pilgrimage put Fieg in the center of the fashion, hoops, and hip-hop universe.

Whether rain or shine, Timberlands or Air Maxes, making it to Manhattan and Madison Square Garden signaled standing amidst the culture’s crowned jewel.

These days, Fieg holds court as the Kith founder, boasting stores in SoHo, Tokyo, Paris, Brooklyn, and beyond. Still, his heart resides in the Garden, the iconic venue that has played host to his idols in hoops, hip-hop, and fashion for decades on end.

Today, the journey comes full circle as the New York Knicks have named Fieg as the franchise’s first-ever Creative Director.

Calling fashion formations and outfitting their roster, Fieg’s formal affiliation begins with Kith Night Friday evening as the Knicks host the Detroit Pistons.

Not only will Fieg and his new title be announced in the arena he bussed to as a boy, but his hometown team will also be wearing the City Edition Uniforms he designed.

Sporting the third rendition of the black-based Kith x Knicks City Edition threads, this year’s localized look pays homage to the 1999 Knicks. That team captured the city’s attention, led by Latrell Sprewell and famously making it to the Finals despite entering as the No. 8 seed in the East.

Photo via Nike

Photo via Kith

For those in attendance, the Kith imprint will be hard to miss. The game will take place on the custom-designed court. Meanwhile, each ticketed fan will have a chance to purchase the thematic uniforms and have first dibs on the limited edition capsule collab.

“That’s my single greatest feeling in my whole life, replacing the Knicks logo with Kith in the same font over the basketball on that vintage logo,” Fieg told Boardroom back in June.

“The company is like my child. I remember the first time I met John Starks. Some of my childhood heroes, those were the biggest starstruck moments for me.”

As an added bonus, each attendee will receive a free copy of the Kith for SLAM Commemorative Knicks Magazine. They will also take home a collaborative towel created with the Knicks and Stella Artois. Concession stands will stock co-branded Kith x Knicks cups with Kith Treats ice cream served to select seats.

Photo via Kith

Earlier this week, Fieg and Kith teased this year’s collaborative collection with the Knicks through a promotional video shot with Ghostface Killah and Raekwon.

As the brand and the as yet-to-be-named creative director shared the teaser shots from their respective social media accounts, cheers for Fieg echoed in the comments from the likes of Amare Stoudemire and Sheek Louch. Even active athletes like PJ Tucker or former foes such as Al Harrington are paying homage, with courtside kings and footwear aficionados such as Fat Joe and DJ Clark Kent showing support.

Fieg joins a growing number of tastemakers who have taken on the role of creative positions with their hometown NBA franchise. The list includes Daniel Arsham and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Don C and the Chicago Bulls, and Big Sean and the Detroit Pistons.

For Fieg, it all means measures when considering the trains he used to catch to get a glance at a game or stand in line at a concert.

Now, the Queens native runs New York.

Photo via Kith

Read More: