Sports November 10, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Cleveland Cavaliers City Edition Jersey 2022-23: Repping for The Land

Photos via Nike
Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the new Cavs City Edition jersey, which will be worn by the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley

The 2022-23 NBA Nike City Edition jerseys are here, with 29 of the 30 teams (the Utah Jazz are sitting this one out) taking various creative inspirations after a year of designs that combined iconic elements from their histories to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary. This year’s league-wide initiative aims to honor the inherent bond between court, community, and culture.

Boardroom was at Nike’s NYC HQ last week to get a first look at the jerseys and had a chance to speak with NBA and Nike execs on the stories behind the uniforms that you’ll soon see on the court.

Behold — the Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 City Edition jersey in all its glory.

Photos via Nike
The 2022-23 Cavs City Edition Jerseys

After rolling out new logos and three fresh new jerseys for 2022-23 designed by Daniel Arsham, the Cavs’ tan and light blue accented white City Edition unis take on the theme of “For The Love. For The Land.” The design is rooted in the landscape of Cleveland’s Metroparks and the physical makeup of Northeast Ohio, with The Land displayed across the chest in a style reminiscent of vintage Cavs logos from the 1980s, while accented with the Cavs’ “C” logo.

“For The Love. For The Land.” is written above the uniform jock tag, a call to action to embrace unity and a common bond of love for each other and Cleveland. Arsham’s signature sits underneath the jock tag. 

“From the miles and miles of bustling Lake Erie coastline to the award-winning Cleveland Metroparks, the colors and tones of our City Edition uniform represent the incredible natural resources that make up our home region,” Arsham said. “We’re proud to champion the Metroparks, the grand protector of these resources and a crown jewel of Northeast Ohio, through this unique collaboration.” 

The Cavs will wear the jerseys six times in 2022-23:

  • Nov. 13 vs. Minnesota
  • Nov. 30 vs. Philadelphia
  • Dec. 23 vs. Toronto
  • Jan. 4 vs. Phoenix
  • Jan. 31 vs. Miami
  • March 17 vs. Washington

Learn more about Nike’s 2022-23 NBA City Edition jerseys:

