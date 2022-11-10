Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the new Bulls City Edition jersey to be worn by the likes of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic.

The 2022-23 NBA Nike City Edition jerseys are here, with 29 of the 30 teams (the Utah Jazz are sitting this one out) taking various creative inspirations after a year of designs that combined iconic elements from their histories to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary. This year’s league-wide initiative aims to honor the inherent bond between court, community, and culture.

Boardroom was at Nike’s NYC HQ last week to get a first look at the jerseys and had a chance to speak with NBA and Nike execs on the stories behind the uniforms that you’ll soon see on the court.

Behold — the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls City Edition jersey in all its glory.

Images via Nike

Chicago Bulls City Edition Jerseys 2022-23

Chicago’s Municipal “Y” symbol was introduced in 1917 as a symbol of unity representing the three branches of the Chicago River. The river runs through the city’s neighborhoods and eventually come together at Wolf Point, in the heart of downtown. This ode to classic Chicago architecture is present all over the city and now as a subtle pattern throughout the white Bulls jerseys. The 10 red lines on the sides of the uniform represent each team’s players on the court.

“It’s just a perfect example of how when a city gets behind a team, all these things come together,” said Jesse Alvarez, Nike’s product director of global sports apparel for men’s basketball. “Chicago always does a great job looking forward to how they come to life.”

The Y intersects with the C of Chicago on the belt buckle, and the darker red color in the jersey represents the rust of the bridges that cross the Chicago River downtown. The Y is also on the anthem with the Chicago city flag.

“That’s the whole point of the City Edition. You see something and wonder ‘what the heck is that?’ And then you actually hear what the story is,” Nadia Roohparvar, the NBA’s manager of on-court and brand partnerships, told Boardroom. “The team thought this was a good way to use a visual motif of coming together in this Y that’s prevalent around the city. The goal was to make this feel very elevated and almost like it’s a designer product that leans into this story.”

Learn more about Nike’s 2022-23 NBA City Edition jerseys:

Read More: