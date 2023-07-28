The special-edition Nike shirt created in collaboration with XO Records arrives ahead of The Weeknd’s two-night stint at the Stade de France.

The Weeknd is currently on the European leg of his record-breaking After Hours til Dawn Tour that’s reportedly brought in more than $350 million so far, surpassing Michael Jackson as the highest-grossing tour of all time by a Black artist. The tour stops at Stade de France in Saint-Denis this weekend for two sold-out shows Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 — and The Weeknd and XO Records are collaborating with soccer giants Paris Saint-Germain on a special Nike jersey to commemorate the occasion.

The limited-edition PSGXO jersey features PSG’s 2023-24 white home jersey with the horizontal red and blue gradient on the front, and the XO and the AHTD tour logos on the back.

Created in partnership with Fanatics, these Nike looks will first be sold live at the concerts, and then subsequently PSG’s website and at the team’s Parisian store locations at its megastore and on the Champs-Elysées.

“The Weekend is a huge artist with an exceptional career, whose popularity transcends borders,” Fabien Allègre, PSG’s Chief Brand Officer, said of the news. “This is the kind of synergy that feeds our brand and makes us part of contemporary pop culture. With The Weeknd, Paris Saint-Germain is more popular than ever.”

As part of the jersey drop, a 1-of-1 PSGXO jersey signed by the club’s players and The Weekend himself will be auctioned off at an upcoming gala benefiting the club’s eponymous foundation.

While the Parisian club is reportedly having a hard time holding onto megastar Kylian Mbappé, it sure knows how to partner with some of the world’s biggest artists — the Weekend joins Prince and The Rolling Stones as musical acts PSG has collaborated with in the past, joining a pantheon of greats fitting for what’s become an all-timer of a tour.