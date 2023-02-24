Based on the latest reports, Boardroom has a handy overview of the fight purse payouts on the line when Fury vs. Paul touches off in the Middle East.

As the enigmatic Twin Peaks giant known as The Fireman said, IT IS HAPPENING AGAIN. Jake Paul is fistfighting another man inside a ring with millions of dollars on the line. You don’t have to like it, but it is a real thing that is occurring on Sunday, Feb. 26 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and legions of fans around the world are going to tune in.

(Perhaps out of purely morbid curiosity, but still.)

And as with most any violent spectacle involving Jake and/or Logan Paul, there’s a gigantic pile of money up for grabs when the undefeated YouTuber-turned-pugilist takes on similarly undefeated boxer and reality TV star Tommy Fury, none other than the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Whether you’re a reality TV fan, a boxing hardcore, a total casual who treats the Paul brothers as one entity, or all points in between, there are tasty narratives in play this weekend outside the Saudi capital. Without a single moment of delay, let’s get straight into the Paul-Fury purse money numbers based on a preponderance of reports.

Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Purse Payout Overview

One quick caveat: no official Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury purse numbers have been publicized by any sanctioning body. With that in mind, based on reporting from multiple outlets, the contractually agreed Paul-Fury purse breakdown looks something like this:

The Jake Paul purse share is reportedly a guaranteed minimum of $3.2 million , plus 65% of pay-per-view revenues

The Tommy Fury purse share is reportedly $2 million guaranteed and 35% of PPV money. Previously, Paul claimed that Fury was offered in the neighborhood of £2.5 million (just under $3 million) to accept the fight.

and 35% of PPV money. Previously, Paul claimed that Fury was offered in the neighborhood of £2.5 million (just under $3 million) to accept the fight. Boxing Kingdom estimates that after final numbers are determined, Paul will have earned approximately $25 million, while Fury will earn about $7 million

However, at this week’s pre-bout press conference, something wild happened:

👀 All or Nothing 👀



Double or nothing, folks!

We’re looking at something of a zero-sum contest on the dunes. If this verbal pact is to be believed — it’s anyone’s guess whether it’s ultimately binding or just another stunt — here’s the new lay of the land regarding Paul-Fury purse payouts for Sunday’s fight:

If Fury wins, his fight payout will be doubled

If Paul wins, Fury walks away with nothing

If it truly is as simple as that, expect fireworks early and often, as these guys won’t be lacking for motivation related to their boxing records, financial bottom lines, or straight-up bragging rights.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Details

Paul vs. Fury takes place at approximately 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 26 from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Streaming is available on ESPN+ pay-per-view in the United States, while fans in the UK and Ireland can watch via BT Sport Box Office.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Paul is a -138 favorite as of this writing, with Fury coming back with +108 underdog odds.