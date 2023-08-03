This article originally appeared at FanDuel Research.

To welcome the blistering month of August, boxing will be highlighted by a cruiserweight crossover clash between two of the loudest mouths in all of combat sports: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO) and Nate Diaz (22-13, 5 KO in MMA).

The fighters are headlining a nine-bout card this Saturday, Aug. 5 at American Airlines Center in Texas, the joint home of the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars. In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy will throw down prior to Paul-Diaz to determine the women’s undisputed world champion at featherweight.

Diaz and Paul — who have developed a very public loathing for one another — are set for 10 rounds in the squared circle. This will be Paul’s eighth professional fight while UFC legend Diaz is set to make his pro boxing debut.

Diaz vs. Paul Odds

All Paul-Diaz boxing odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Paul: -550

Diaz: +350

Round Total

7.5 rounds (-106/-122)

Will the fight go the 10-round distance?

Yes: +180

No: -235

Method of Victory

Paul by Points or Decision: +300

Paul by KO/TKO: -135

Draw: +1200

Diaz by Points or Decision: +800

Diaz by KO/TKO: +700

Specific round betting for Paul-Diaz is also available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How To Watch Paul vs. Diaz

DAZN will have the broadcasting rights in the United States. It will be shown via PPV for $59.99 on top of an existing subscription.

In the UK, the same rights apply — via PPV for £14.99.

The card is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET, with main event ring walks for Paul-Diaz scheduled tentatively for 11 p.m. ET.

Fighter History

Jake Paul

After finding fame originally as a digital creator, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and his elder brother Logan have both crossed over into the world of boxing — which is the action of choice amongst entertainers, YouTubers, and influencers these days. The younger Paul, however, seems committed to the craft, having moved to the boxing-rich island of Puerto Rico in recent years.

At age 26, Paul has already been a part of multiple PPV bouts. In viral fashion, he has knocked out NBA slam dunk champ Nate Robinson along with former UFCers Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley over the past three years. However, some of Paul’s momentum was neutralized when he faced a craftier boxer in his most recent bout; he lost in split-decision fashion to an undefeated Tommy Fury just five months ago.

Paul has labored as long as eight rounds in the ring on two separate occasions (against Anderson Silva and the aforementioned Fury), but he has never fought 10 rounds. We know championship boxing matches are set for 12 rounds, but 10 is truly where the “deep water” begins. Will Paul’s conditioning be up to speed if he can’t put down the gritty Diaz early?

At 6-foot-1, Paul enters the fight against Diaz just one inch taller. Still, their respective standing reaches both measure at 76 inches.

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz is the pride of Stockton, California — just like his brother Nick, “Everyday” Eddie Guardado, and Brandin Cooks. Diaz has been fighting for the majority of his life. Professionally, he made his combat debut in 2006 and has become a fan favorite amongst the UFC community.

Diaz is a third-degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, and his wealth of his success in the octagon has come from a combination of toughness and technical abilities — he has collected 13 total wins by submission (including a notable second-round defeat of Conor McGregor back in 2016).

Despite making his boxing debut this Saturday, Diaz possesses quality hand speed and punching skills. In the UFC, the slippery southpaw has five wins by knockout and can work deliberately when necessary. Also, he is well-regarded for his chin and resilience. We know Paul has heavy hands, but can he land a shot flush enough to put down Diaz?

Last note: with this being the longest fight of Paul’s career, Diaz — who is a wirey, excellently conditioned athlete — may try to get Paul winded before doing damage. After all, Diaz is used to five-minute rounds rather than three.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Full Card

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Main event catchweight bout (185 pounds)

Amanda Serrano (-1600) vs. Heather Hardy (+850)

Undisputed women’s featherweight championship bout (126 pounds)

William Silva vs. Ashton Sylve

Lightweight bout (135 pounds)

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens

Super middleweight bout (168 pounds)

Olivia Curry vs. Shadasia Green

Women’s super-middleweight bout

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran

Welterweight bout (147 pounds)

Quilisto Madera vs. Kevin Newman II

Middleweight bout (160 pounds)

Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos

Welterweight bout

Luciano Ramos vs. C.J. Hamilton

Super lightweight bout (140 pounds)

— Gabriel Santiago