Get set for a 185-pound showdown on the dunes with a big Paul vs. Fury prediction, as well as the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The fight that we thought would never happen is finally on the horizon. Twice before, this bout has been agreed to and scheduled — and twice before, Tommy Fury has backed out before it had the chance to take place. Now, it looks like things are set and fully ready to go on Sunday in Saudi Arabia between Jake Paul and Fury, younger half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Check out the odds and insights you need to know via FanDuel Sportsbook, plus a final fight prediction.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Date, Time & How to Watch

Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023

Fight Time: Main event ringwalks are expected around 5 p.m. ET

Location: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV (US); BT Sport Box Office (UK, Ireland)

What Time is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury?

The broadcast start time is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, and if all goes to plan, the main event ringwalks should be happening about three hours later.

Paul-Fury Tale of the Tape

NOTE: The fight is scheduled to take place at a catchweight of 185 lbs.

Name: Jake Paul — Tommy Fury

Country: USA — England

Age: 25 — 23

Height: 6’1″ — 6′

Reach: 76″ — 80″

Stance: Orthodox — Orthodox

Record: 6-0 — 8-0

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Odds & Betting Info

All boxing odds, lines and prop bets are available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:

Jake Paul : (-140)

: (-140) Tommy Fury: (+110)

Method of Victory:

Paul by KO/TKO : (+290)

: (+290) Paul by Point s: (+210)

s: (+210) Fury by KO/TKO: (+230)

(+230) Fury by Points : (+480)

: (+480) Draw: (+900)

Unlike the first scheduled fight, Paul comes in as the favorite in this one, albeit slightly. The most likely method of victory is a win by points by Paul. Fury’s best chance to come away with the victory is by KO/TKO according to the oddsmakers.

Paul vs. Fury Prediction & Best Bet

Ever since he began his boxing career, people have been waiting for Jake Paul to lose. He hasn’t yet. His skeptics have pointed to the fact he’s never faced an actual boxer before, Fury is exactly that. This is Paul’s chance to silence a lot of people, even though many will probably come up with the next excuse as to why he can’t compete as a pro boxer, even if he wins.

What people fail to recognize is every major fighter in boxing began his career against scrubs, boxers that flamed out, had an unimpressive record, or rookies along with themselves. No matter the name, the beginning of a boxing career is almost never something to write home about resume-wise. So while yes, that can be said about Paul, it can also be said about Fury.

Of Fury’s eight previous opponents, only two of them have a winning record; four of them have zero career wins. So sure, Fury may have more “boxing experience” than Paul, but you could argue his resume is even less impressive. One of Fury’s opponents is 10-102. No that’s not a typo: 102 career losses.

I expect Paul to come out and be tactical here. He will pick his spots and it may be enough to get the knockout, but he won’t be reckless, so it might be a win by points, Fury has 4 knockouts in eight fights to his name as well, plus a reach advantage. Paul gets his first win against a “real” boxer, backs up all the trash talk, and keeps it moving to his next fight.

BEST BET: Jake Paul to Win Outright (-140)

— David Kaestle

