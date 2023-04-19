Haley Cavinder (L) and Hanna Cavinder (R) of the Miami Hurricanes warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center on January 01, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Haley and Hanna Cavinder will join Betr as equity partners, bringing their audience of millions along with them.

The NIL trailblazing twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder have announced an exclusive partnership with Betr, Jake Paul‘s micro-betting app and media brand. The pair will come on board as equity partners, content creators, and creative directors. Their popular podcast Twin Talk will exclusively head to Betr Media as part of the deal.

“Betr gives us the ability to accelerate the growth of The Cavinder Twins brand in a focused and truly authentic manner,” Haley and Hanna wrote in a release. “We love sports, thrive on competition, and enjoy creating and bringing ideas to life. Betr truly makes The Cavinder Twins and our brand that much better and bigger.”

The Cavinder Twins had decorated basketball careers at Fresno State and Miami, where they started a multi-million dollar NIL empire, buoyed by their 4.4 million TikTok followers. They launched their Twin Talk podcast last December on iHeartRadio. Last week, the twins announced they’d forgo their final year of NCAA eligibility and later teased a potential foray into sports entertainment with WWE.

Since launching in August 2022, Betr says it has generated more than 900 million impressions and 50 million engagements across its social channels.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Cavinder Twins, who have already accomplished so much and are just scratching the surface of their potential,” Joey Levy, Betr’s founder and CEO, said. “Betr Media’s objective is to attract, enhance, and amplify the next wave of generational content creators, and this partnership is a testament to that approach. Our talent flywheel is continuing to get stronger, and we are just getting started.”