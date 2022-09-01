Jake Paul & Joey Levy’s Micro-Betting App Betr Launches Worldwide

Betr is now available in Apple and Google Play stores, and will allow users to bet on the most minute details of live games.

Betr, the micro-betting app led by Jake Paul and Joey Levy, has officially launched worldwide in Apple and Google Play stores.

The idea behind micro-betting is to give bettors the ability to wager on every minute detail of sports. For MLB games, that could be every pitch or at-bat. For the NFL and college football bets, it could be plays and drives.

Betr is still ramping up, as the company announced a partnership with the Hall of Fame & Entertainment Company that will allow Betr to roll out the real-money version of the app in Ohio.

“What we launched today is not a sportsbook,” Alex Ursa, Head of Product at Betr, said in a release. “This is what the industry needs, given every other operator in the space is essentially offering the same commoditized legacy sportsbook product. The future of the sports betting industry is finally here.”

Betr said in a release that it will announce additional partnerships that will cover betting in other markets soon. The company is still securing licenses and regulatory approval throughout the U.S.

As for what is being released on Thursday, the app is debuting as a free-to-play experience where fans can wager coins that can be redeemed for prizes.

Screenshots via Betr

“We view this free-to-play experience as a registration and onboarding platform to begin acquiring users mixed with an interactive tutorial for the future of sports betting,” Levy said in a statement. “While this is very much an initial version that will get considerably Betr over time, we believe the experience released today provides a glimpse into the future of sports betting in the U.S. – an instant gratification focus to betting delivered in a simple, intuitive user experience that anyone can enjoy, even if they have not bet on sports before.”

Betr has raised over $50 million with a long list of investors that include Travis Scott, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant and Richard Sherman.