Patrick Mahomes x Fortnite: The MVP Joins the Icon Series

This week, the Mahomes Fortnite era begins with all-new outfits and accessories inspired by the Kansas City Chiefs star QB and Super Bowl champ.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is joining the likes of LeBron James, Neymar, and Harry Kane in Epic Games’ Fortnite as part of the game’s Icon Series, an innovative network of partnerships with celebrities and athletes.

Players will have access to three different outfits as part of the Mahomes Fortnite partnership: a relaxed hoodie look (“Patrick Mahomes Outfit”), a gladiator-style skin (“Gladiator Mindset Style”), and a third that’s essentially a combination of the two (“Gameday Gladiator Style”).

A new accessories collection is coming as well featuring items like the Gridiron Gladiator Back Bling, the Snap Axes Pickaxe, the Endzone Elite Wrap, and the Showtime Emote.

As part of the collaboration, Mahomes will additionally be the face of the game’s upcoming Patrick Mahomes Cup tournament.

In April 2021, Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson became the first NFL player to be featured in Fortnite. Jefferson is not the creator of the Griddy” dance — Allen Davis gets credit for that — but the former LSU receiver is largely responsible for the moves becoming as popular as they have, and the Fortnite collab has a lot to do with it.

As Jefferson burst onto the NFL scene to smash various rookie records, he was known to bust out the Griddy after scoring a touchdown. That raises the question: Will Mahomes’ penchant for spit-take-worthy sidearm passes feature in the game in some way?

With today’s news, the pathway Justin Jefferson opened up 18 months ago for NFL players to enter the Fortnite world has proven prescient.

Now, one of the league’s most popular, accomplished players becomes the next to take the reins.