This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Lock in for Game 3 in Los Angeles with a big Lakers vs. Nuggets prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2022-23 NBA postseason continues on Saturday, May 20 with the third game of the Western Conference Finals series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Western Conference Finals head to Hollywood as the Nuggets boast a 2-0 lead following Game 2’s 108-103 victory. Jamal Murray did everything could to help his team beat the Lake Show, tallying a game-high 37 points with 10 rebounds, while Nikola Jokic had yet another, triple-double (23 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists).

Time to lock prepare for Game 3 in downtown LA with our big Nuggets vs. Lakers prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 Info

Series: DEN leads 2-0

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California US TV coverage: ABC

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread: Game 3

All NBA betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DEN: (+188) | LAL: (-225)

DEN: (+188) | LAL: (-225) Spread: DEN: +5.5 (-110) | LAL: -5.5 (-110)

DEN: +5.5 (-110) | LAL: -5.5 (-110) Total: 223.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The Lakers enter this contest as clear home favorites on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 8:30 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 223.5 points with both sides being available at -110 odds.

LAL vs. DEN Betting Trends

Denver is 6-3 straight up (SU) in its last nine games against the Lakers.

The Lakers are 5-2 SU in their last seven games against the Northwest Division.

Denver is 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last seven games as the underdog.

The Lakers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

The total has hit the under in four of Denver’s last six games played on a Saturday.

The total has hit the under in six of the Lakers’ last eight games as the favorite.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick: Game 3

The Lakers completely dropped the ball in Game 2 despite leading by as many as 11 points while even having a five-point halftime lead. Los Angeles’ downfall can be attributed mostly to a poor three-point performance (8-of-30, 26,7%) and getting outrebounded (49-40) by Denver.

Having said that, I can see the Lakers bouncing back Saturday night. After all, Darvin Ham’s team is perfect 6-0 at Crypto.com Arena this postseason, averaging 117.7 points on 48.6% shooting with a plus-18.3 average scoring margin. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have dropped five of their past seven road games, giving up 121-plus points in two of the last three.

LeBron James will do everything in his power to make sure the Lakers aren’t swept, while Anthony Davis will likely have a bounce-back performance. With the Nuggets also losing eight of their past nine away games in this all-time series, look for the Lakers to cut the series deficit in half.

LAKERS vs. NUGGETS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Lakers 122, Nuggets 115

Game 3 LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Best Bet

For this game’s best bet, I’m taking the Lakers to cover as 5.5-point favorites. Despite back-to-back losses, they’re still 5-1 ATS in their past six games while being 6-0 ATS in Los Angeles this postseason.

On top of that, the Lakers are also 4-0-1 ATS in their past five meetings with the Nuggets. Considering how playing at crypto.com Arena seems to be a huge obstacle for Denver, back Los Angeles to get a convincing win here.

NUGGETS vs. LAKERS BEST BET: Lakers -5.5 (-110)

— Devon Platana