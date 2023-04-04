About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries April 4, 2023
Rory Robinson

N’Golo Kante Salary & Contract Breakdown

Visionhaus/Getty Images
The defending midfielder’s leadership could lead to a new deal — Boardroom takes a closer look at Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante contract and wage particulars.

N’Golo Kante signed a five-year contract extension with Chelsea in November 2018, keeping him at the club until 2023. Since signing the deal, Kante has been an influential player in Chelsea’s success, helping the team win the UEFA Europa League in the 2018-2019 season and the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-2021 season. However, with just one year left on his deal, the club will decide if they commit to one of its locker room leaders.

Kante has consistently performed for the Blues, providing midfield stability and security while contributing to the attack. Additionally, his performances in the blue shirt earned him the PFA Player of the Year in 2017, the same year that Chelsea won the Premier League title. Further cementing his greatness, the French international has been named twice in the Premier League Team of the Year (2016-17, 2018-19.)

His work rate, energy, and tactical awareness make him a vital asset for Chelsea. Despite periodic injury lapses, including a knee, ankle, and hamstring injury, Kante has generally recovered quickly and returned to the squad. Nonetheless, a hamstring injury has kept him sidelined this season, forcing manager Graham Potter to utilize new signings in Enzo Fernández. But besides his elite abilities when he’s healthy and in form, Kante’s work ethic and professionalism make him beloved at Stamford Bridge.

With his consistency, leadership, and current affordable market value, re-signing Kante would signal to players and fans that the club is committed to building a young competitive team around its new philosophies designed for a youthful future. For now, let’s look at Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante salary particulars.

N’Golo Kante Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 1
Total value: $18,185,088
Salary per year: $18,185,088
Wages per week: $349,713
Free agency: 2023

Kante Salary Notes

  • Kante has earned an approximate gross total of $96,256,135 in his playing career.
  • He is the third-highest-paid player at Chelsea as of this writing.
  • Kante’s 2022-23 salary accounts for 7.16% of Chelsea’s $4,886,338 weekly payroll.

Kante Transfer History

July 2016: Leicester City (England – Premier League) to Chelsea (England – Premier League)

  • Transfer Fee: $38,710,096

August 2015: SM Caen (France – Ligue 2) to Leicester City (England – Premier League)

  • Transfer Fee: $9,730,031

July 2013: US Boulogne (France – Championnat National 2) to SM Caen (France – Ligue 2)

  • Transfer Fee: Free

