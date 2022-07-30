NFT Sales Roundup: Sales on the Flow Blockchain Up 16%

This week’s NFT Sales Roundup includes Otherdeeds, CryptoPunks, Sorare, and more.

CryptoSlam’s data shows that over 201,000 buyers spent more than $140 million on NFTs in the past seven days. That’s down 25% compared to the previous seven days, with projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club and Ledger Market Pass topping sales.

Despite the downward trends, things are moving in the space. Here are some percent changes in NFT sales and blockchain volume, per CryptoSlam:

Ethereum ($116.8 million) and Solana ($13.2 million) sales are down 27% and 10%, respectively.

Moonbirds sales are up 28%, bringing in $3.9 million.

Flow sales are up 16%, handling $3.9 million on its network.

NFL All Day, digital video collectibles of iconic NFL moments powered by Dapper Labs, is up 105%. The project attracted $1.2 million in sales on the Flow blockchain.

Fan token sales are up 10%, bringing in more than $1 billion.

BAYC is back on top, according to CryptoSlam’s figures, but the project’s sales are down 5%. BAYC brought in $11.5 million, and the Ledger Market Pass Genesis Edition rang in $8.2 million as of July 29. Sorare sales are down 32%, and Otherdeed sales tanked 41%, but the popular projects brought in $6.5 million and $6.2 million, respectively. Mutant Ape Yacht Club is trailing too far behind with $6.1 million in sales, which is up 29%.

More NFT and crypto news from the week of July 22 to 29:

The crypto market cap passed $1 trillion again as Bitcoin’s price is nearing $24,000.

The Ledger Market Pass Genesis Edition drop sold out in less than 24 hours. The sought-after collection included 10,000 NFTs and grants holders access to special drops and products coming from Ledger.

Back in April, Coinbase announced an ambitious film series starring Bored Ape Yacht Club and ApeCoin called the “Degen Trilogy.” The crypto exchange company shared a teaser on Twitter for Part 1: Run the Chain, and the Web3 world is showing excitement about it. If you really pay attention, you’ll catch a couple of notable Bored Apes.

THE DEGEN TRILOGY: PART ONE



⛓️RUN THE CHAIN⛓️



Here's a first look at what we've been building with the community 👀📽️ pic.twitter.com/RSV6McnMlw — Coinbase (@coinbase) July 26, 2022

Top NFT Sales of the Week

For transparency, we’ll be reporting the sale price tag from Etherscan moving forward to clarify sales numbers.

Punk #8595 sold for $236,495 (145 ETH) on July 28. CryptoSlam’s data shows this is the top sale of the week.

Bored Ape #6775 sold for $223,680 (140 ETH) on July 24.

Sorare’s Amara Baby 2020-21 • Unique sold for $850 (0.05 ETH) on July 29.

Mutant Ape #16551 sold for $83,529 (52.69 ETH) on July 23.

Otherdeed #59243 sold for $116,189 (75 ETH) on July 23.