The crypto leader calls on Bored Ape NFT owners to submit their Apes for a chance to be “cast” in the upcoming Degen Trilogy as part of an ambitious cross-platform collaboration.

Coinbase revealed the launch of a first-of-its kind media project this week that features the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT community and its ApeCoin virtual currency playing starring roles. The “Degen Trilogy” will be a series of three films that calls on Bored Ape owners to submit their prized collectibles for a special kind of casting call.

Those not currently initiated into the Bored Ape community (or the world of NFTs in general) will still have a chance to participate in the cross-platform project, which promises educational and interactive elements that aim to bring new users into the Web3 world. The Degen Trilogy will also showcase Coinbase’s leading crypto exchange platform, including the much-anticipated kickoff of its first NFT marketplace.

Enthusiasts can look forward to special crypto airdrops and IRL activations as part of the project as well.

BAYC community members are invited to submit their Ape NFTs for casting consideration at degentrilogy.com

“At Coinbase, we are dedicated to creating and supporting content projects that speak directly to our community and sustaining the culture of Web3 innovation,” said William Swann, Coinbase Entertainment and Culture Marketing Director, on the occasion. “As we aim to bring the next billion people into the crypto economy, we firmly believe that this interactive film series will act as a catalyst to serve that mission and help audiences understand the collaborative nature of Web3. We’ve been inspired by the Bored Ape Yacht Club community and are excited to invite them to co-create this film with us. ”

Don’t own a Bored Ape NFT? No problem — anyone with a Coinbase wallet will have direct access to the latest news, features, and a few surprises as the Degen Trilogy unfolds, as well as the ability to vote on where they want to see this metaversal narrative go next.

Here’s how you can help us make this movie:

Added Nicole Muniz, CEO of Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga Labs:

“We’re seeing how NFTs are evolving to be vehicles of access and participation in networks, games, merchandise, and now interactive entertainment. This is a breakthrough project and we’re excited to see how this shapes the future of Web3 for all communities.”

If you were still skeptical about whether Bored Ape Yacht Club was more than a digital art collection bandied about by celebrity owners, the Degen Trilogy is your latest proof. And if we know anything about the decentralized, democratized workings of the metaverse, the ideas and stories birthed by this ambitious collaboration will have every opportunity to live on long after the final credits roll.