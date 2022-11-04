Your curated list of wagers for Week 9 of the NFL season, from moneylines and player props to overlooked underdogs.

At the halfway point of this year’s campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles still won’t lose. Two divisions don’t have a single team under .500, while the NFC South doesn’t have a single team above .500. So, what can we expect from a Week 9 slate that will bring us one step closer to identifying this season’s true contenders?

Let’s get right into the best NFL bets for Week 3 of 2022.

NFL Week 9 Best Bets Overview 2022

Best Spread Bet of Week 8

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Rams +3 / Buccaneers -3

One of the many reasons Tom Brady is the consensus greatest of all time in NFL history is his extreme competitiveness.

Well, entering the final game before the season’s halfway point on a rare three-game losing streak, how does that signature TB12 fire not come out?

Remember that Brady retired during the past offseason before his eye-opening about-face. Why? To chase another Lombardi Trophy, obviously.

Who knows whether Brady would have stayed retired had Tampa Bay gone on to win the Super Bowl last season, but poetically, the team that arguably did put him in this position prior to winning it all themselves last year — the Los Angeles Rams — is next on the docket Sunday.

This feels like the perfect time and place for Brady to engineer one of his trademark vintage outings. Such a performance would propel the Bucs offense to a big afternoon, something that seems a bit more likely with LA’s defense playing at an uncharacteristically low level at the moment; the Rams have yielded more than 21 points in three of the last four weeks (and the one time they didn’t was against a Panthers team forced to roll out PJ Walker at QB).

Shockingly, Tampa is only averaging 18.3 points per game this year, which would rank as the lowest ever by a Tom Brady-led offense. There’s just too much talent here. This trend simply isn’t going to continue.

4 NFL FanDuel Studs to Target in Week 9https://t.co/BVMiTbnxtM — numberFire (@numberFire) November 4, 2022

Specifically, the Bucs are due to get it going on third downs. They’ve registered one of the lowest third-down conversion rates in the league at just 34.6% — including a mind-bogglingly bad 10% in third-and-long situations, as noted by Warren Sharp — and that’s something I don’t think will sustain. Fortunately for them, the Rams’ D hasn’t been good in such scenarios either, allowing a successful third-down conversion 41.7% of the time.

On the other side of things, Los Angeles is potentially rolling without its most valuable offensive weapon. Even if Cooper Kupp (ankle) does play, he would be operating at considerably below full health. Up against a quality defense that will surely be hungry, such a predicament doesn’t seem like one that will churn out points in bundles for the defending champs.

Both of these supposed contenders have been trending down for a month now. Bet on Tampa as the one that snaps out of it.

THE PICK: Buccaneers -3 (-104)

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season

Over/Unders : “3-5”

: “3-5” Spreads : “3-3”

: “3-3” Teasers : “2-4-1”

: “2-4-1” Props : “4-5”

: “4-5” Overall Record*: “12-17-1,” -11.75 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

