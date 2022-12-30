Your curated list of wagers for Week 17 of the NFL season, from moneylines and player props to overlooked underdogs.

Ah, the penultimate week. This is the last time things will really feel normal before most organizations pack up their stuff and hibernate for the spring after next week’s finale.

We can only hope we’ve reached a norm again after another strong showing last week. Let’s get right to it — time for our NFL Week 17 best bets.

NFL Week 17 Best Bets Overview

Best Point Spread Bet for Week 17

Spread: Panthers +3 / Buccaneers -3

If anyone were to predict before the year that Tom Brady and his Bucs could possibly only be a three-point favorite against a Sam Darnold-led team, they would’ve been roasted more than the camp counselors in Addams Family Values (my attempt at a Wednesday reference).

Yet here we are, in the penultimate week of the season — with the division still up for grabs as well! — and that is exactly the situation we find ourselves in: The Greatest of All Time is barely favored standing opposite… Sam Darnold.

What?

I’m not arguing, of course, if the number is correct. Given how lethargic Tampa has looked on offense for the majority of the campaign, combined with the Panthers’ fun, spirited, resilient surge to vault them into contention (when everyone left them for dead at 1-5), this spread is correct.

But with the much-added importance, how do we not take Brady here in what has to be considered the biggest game of the season? And remember it’s at home.

A lot of credit should go to interim coach Stevie Wilks and how he’s led Carolina back from the grave all the way to this point of even playing a meaningful game in January. They were trending toward the No. 1 overall draft pick with Matt Rhule.

But how long can this fairytale run continue? And now it must require going into Tampa Bay and beating TB12 himself.

Darnold has showcased a transformation (in a year of Jets reject restarts, apparently) that should relight all thoughts of him maybe being a successful starting quarterback in the NFL after all.

While it’s only been four games, the former No. 3 overall draft pick is maintaining a passer rating above 100.0 — something he accomplished in a single game only once in the last two seasons.

It’s not going to continue at this stage, however. Tampa may be the toughest defense Darnold has faced and this group is arguably one of the best in the league. They’re one of seven clubs that yield less than 200 passing yards per game and also generate a good amount of pressure, evidenced by their 41 sacks on the year.

When the Bucs faced Darnold twice last year, the result was advantage: defense. Tampa held him to a 78.0 passer rating in the two meetings while recording an interception. Darnold notably hasn’t turned the ball over yet this season but considering he was averaging an interception per game prior to 2022, that’s just not sustainable.

We’d be remiss not to factor in the first encounter between these two NFC South clubs earlier on. That was Wilks’ first victory, a 21-3 mauling of Tampa but I’m not expecting anything close to that result. Adjustments will be made, plus the rematch has a completely different feel.

All along, everyone thought Brady would squeak into the postseason. Well, this division bout helps hammer that home.

The Pick: BUCCANEERS -3 (-118)

NFL Best Bets Record for the 2022 Season

Over/Unders : “7-9“

: “7-9“ Spreads : 5-6-2

: 5-6-2 Teasers : “5-8-1“

: “5-8-1“ Props : “10-9“

: “10-9“ Overall Record*: “27-32-3,” -15.8 units

*Each over/under is graded to win 2 units; everything else for 1 unit

