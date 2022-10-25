Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sits in a tie with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts for the second-best odds to win MVP heading into Week 8. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The two powerhouse QBs may be neck and neck for second in the NFL MVP race, but there’s still a clear favorite for the top prize heading into Week 8.

We’re essentially halfway through the NFL season, and for some teams, the campaign has gone as expected. For others, however, fans might be shocked to see their respective teams performing well above set expectations entering the year (looking at you, Jets and Giants).

Even with a bye during Week 7, Josh Allen still managed to increase his chances of winning the MVP award. The Buffalo Bills QB returns to action Sunday night against an unrecognizable Green Bay Packers. A moment for Allen to stat-pad his way to a unanimous vote, or a moment for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to remind us why he’s the reigning winner?

This might be the week where the “whose in, whose out” conversations surrounding the playoffs seriously begin to take shape. But if you’ve been following along since we started covering these odds, you’ll know not much has changed in regard to the MVP race.

Alas, here are the updated MVP odds entering Week 8.

2022 NFL MVP Odds: Week 8

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 25 following the end of Week 7 and are subject to change.

It was a nervy first half, but Patrick Mahomes reminded all of us why he’s the play-caller the Chiefs splashed $450 million dollars to keep at Arrowhead. In the Super Bowl LIV rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, not even darts from Jimmy Garoppolo and the addition of Christian McCaffrey in the running game could stop an indomitable Kansas City offense hellbent on avenging its loss to Buffalo a week prior.

The star of this week’s contest? Undoubtedly Mecole Hardman, who recorded a touchdown hat trick and became the first receiver in the Super Bowl era with two rush TDs and a receiving TD in the same game.

Mecole tried to warn 'em 🤷 pic.twitter.com/PagtQGGape — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 24, 2022

Lamar Jackson also enters Week 8 off of a win, but it didn’t bolster his MVP chances in the slightest. In fact, he went backward. Last week, he sat at +850 odds; this week he stands at +1100. Against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson recorded 120 yards on nine completions off of 16 attempts. Compared to the record-breaking afternoon Joe Burrow (+1600) had, the 25-year-old is lucky to not have dropped out of the top five.

However, Hurts and Mahomes have enough distance between them and the 2019 MVP winner that even if Jackson squeaks out a victory over a hapless Buccaneers squad on Thursday, it still remains an uphill battle to keep his name in serious contention.

So, how do the candidates stack up in terms of their team’s Super Bowl odds? According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the preseason-favorite Bills are still favored to win in Glendale with +270 odds, while the undefeated Eagles sit at +550. Rounding out the top three are Mahomes and the Chiefs at +650.

Read More: